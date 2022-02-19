Southampton 2-0 Everton: Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long second-half goals give Saints dominant win

Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long scored rare Premier League goals to give Southampton a deserved 2-0 win over Everton at St Mary's.

Southampton, unbeaten in their previous eight home league games, took the lead when Armstrong finished off a bright attacking move seven minutes into the second half (52), before substitute Long doubled the hosts' advantage with his first touch (84) to secure the three points.

Image: Southampton's Stuart Armstrong celebrates scoring the opener

It ended a long Premier League goal drought for both players. Armstrong's previous strike came in April 2021, while Long last scored in February 2020.

Despite some promising early build-up play by Everton, Southampton dominated in every area of the field as James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu's mix of industry and ingenuity, as well as Kyle Walker-Peters' enthusiasm down the left flank, saw the visitors finish the game without a shot on target.

Southampton extended their recent fine run to just one defeat in 11 matches in all competitions with another impressive showing. They remain 10th in the table.

As for Everton, Frank Lampard thought he had generated lift-off with the 3-0 home thumping of Leeds on February 12 in his third match at the Goodison Park helm.

But the ex-Chelsea boss will need no telling that this loss - and the curiously supine performance - leaves his side still flirting with a relegation battle. They stay 16th, four points above the drop zone.

Asked post-match if Everton are in a genuine tussle to stay up, Lampard replied: "I think it's really clear isn't it? The position we're in in the table is clear, it's not something we have to debate.

"As a team and a staff we just have to work on getting results to improve our position.

"When we won last week things looked a lot better and we've lost today and it looks worse."

Player ratings Southampton: Forster (6), Livramento (8), Bednarek (7), Salisu (7), Walker-Peters (9), S Armstrong (8), Ward-Prowse (8), Romeu (7), Elyounoussi (7), Adams (7), Broja (7).



Subs: Long (7), A Armstrong (6), Djenepo (6).



Everton: Pickford (8), Coleman (6), Holgate (6), Keane (6), Kenny (6), Iwobi (6), Allan (5), Van de Beek (5), Gordon (6), Calvert-Lewin (6), Richarlison (6).



Subs: Gomes (6), Townsend (6), Alli (6).



Man of the match: Kyle Walker-Peters.

How Saints dominated disappointing Everton

Everton started brightly but Southampton soon took control of the game, stifling their opponents with a far more aggressive midfield approach.

Allan was booked for a desperate scything challenge in a bid to assert some authority for the visitors, then conceded a dangerous free-kick on the edge of his own area.

Ward-Prowse duly hit the target with a trademark whipped strike, but Jordan Pickford was able to tip the ball around the post.

Tino Livramento was as stunned as the home crowd to see his flick rebuffed at point-blank range by Pickford next, from Ward-Prowse's smart corner.

Team news Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl made one change from the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester United last week. Romain Perraud, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, was replaced by Tino Livramento. Theo Walcott made the bench. Everton boss Frank Lampard named an unchanged side after last weekend's 3-0 win over Leeds. Vitaliy Mykolenko returned to the bench.

Bednarek then met Romeu's teasing cross with a thumping header, but allied to Pickford's save the centre-back was offside.

The opening of the half fell to Walker-Peters, who picked his spot and drilled goalwards. His rasping strike beat Pickford all ends up but skimmed the outside of the post.

Saints turned around by far the more frustrated at the stalemate then, while Lampard took no prisoners in hooking Allan for Andre Gomes.

Calvert-Lewin nodded home straight after the break as Everton started quickly, but the England forward was comfortably offside.

Southampton kept their heads, however, and swept to a fully-merited lead.

Armstrong's measured finish finally rewarded the hosts' dominance, with the Scotland midfielder steadying from Adams' pass before drilling home.

Southampton could easily have doubled their lead just moments later, but Adams' flick from Ward-Prowse's masterful ball nestled straight into Pickford's gloves.

Mohamed Elyounoussi nodded another unplayable Ward-Prowse free-kick onto the crossbar with Pickford standing no chance, as Saints sought to sustain their control.

Saints' dominance never wavered, and late replacement Long nodded home a match-sealing second with his first touch after replacing Armando Broja.

Hasenhuttl hails Southampton's 'extra gear'

The three points see Southampton cement themselves in 10th place in the Premier League table and after the match, Ralph Hasenhuttl hailed his team's "extra gear".

"This win was much harder than it might seem in the result," he said.

"The first half was very tough against an opponent full of energy.

"We played against the wind in the first half, and we couldn't speed up the game after winning the ball.

"But the belief is absolutely there, we are convinced in our qualities and we were able to bring that quality in the second half.

"We had another gear in the second half, after the first goal you could see a difference.

"We were more dominant in the second half and this is exactly the way we want to play."

Lampard: Everton in relegation battle

Image: Frank Lampard accepts Everton are in a relegation battle after a disappointing 2-0 loss to Southampton

Everton slipped to their second defeat in three league encounters under new boss Frank Lampard, who insists his side must accept and embrace their relegation battle.

"When we won last week things looked a lot better and we've lost today and it looks worse," he said.

"But I don't think we have to deny our position. Our league position explains a lot and is one of the reasons I'm here.

"It's my job to find the reasons why this has happened.

"When we have been great we have backed ourselves, but the minute games turn against us there can be a mentality issue for the players.

"And I can totally understand confidence issues, but the only way to come out of that is through work and application.

"We are focused on the job in hand. We have to have a belief in what we're doing, the home games have shown that.

"It's just very clear what's in front of us. There's never a magic wand, but we're very understanding of the situation.

"We've addressed a lot in terms of the way we want to play, but there's still things you can't change instantly.

"Today was really eye-opening in the second half, of where we are and where we want to get to.

"It felt like reverting to type a little bit after we conceded, and I want to change that. So, there's lots to learn for us."

Opta stats: Saints' resurgence continues

Southampton have won four of their last eight Premier League games (D3 L1), as many victories as they managed in their previous 20 games in the competition (D8 L8).

Everton's haul of 22 points from their first 23 games in the Premier League this season, is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1950-51 (3 pts for a win), when they also had 22 and were relegated at the end of the season.

Southampton ended a run of 13 Premier League games without a clean sheet, keeping their first top-flight shut-out since a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in November.

Since the start of 2020-21, Che Adams has been directly involved in 22 Premier League goals for Southampton (15 goals, 7 assists), with James Ward-Prowse the only Saints player with more in that time (25).

Southampton striker Shane Long bagged his first Premier League goal since February 2020 (against Aston Villa), ending a run of 799 minutes without scoring in the league.

