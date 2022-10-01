Southampton 1-2 Everton: Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil score second-half goals as visitors come from behind

Two quickfire second-half goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil saw Everton come from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's and make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

After an event-free first half, the game burst into life after the break when Joe Aribo put Southampton ahead (49).

But Everton hit back instantly through Coady (52) and McNeil completed the turnaround just two minutes later.

Image: Dwight McNeil scored his first Everton goal to complete the turnaround

The result sees Everton record consecutive victories after last month's win over West Ham and puts them 11th in the table with 10 points after eight games. It was the Toffees' second away league win of 2022 and extends their unbeaten run to six matches.

As for Southampton, it is now three defeats in a row and their fourth in five matches. They drop to 15th.

Player ratings Southampton: Bazunu (6), Walker-Peters (6), Bella-Kotchap (6), Caleta-Car (6), Larios (6), Maitland-Niles (6), Ward-Prowse (7), S Armstrong (6), Mara (6), Aribo (7), Adams (7).



Subs: Perraud (6), A Armstrong (6), Edozie (6), Elyounoussi (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (7), Coleman (7), Coady (7), Tarkowski (7), Mykolenko (7), Onana (7), Gueye (7), Iwobi (7), Gray (7), McNeil (8), Maupay (6).



Subs: Davies (6), Gordon (6), Rondon (n/a), Doucoure (n/a).



Man of the match: Dwight McNeil.

How Everton completed turnaround

The opening 45 minutes was a forgetful one. Everton controlled the half with Coady squandering their best opening when he failed to get a clean connection to a Demarai Gray cross.

The second period made up for the lack of excitement though as all three goals were scored within nine chaotic minutes.

Saints broke the deadlock when Che Adams found Aribo inside the area and the ex-Rangers midfielder turned neatly before rifling a shot into the bottom corner. But the celebrations from the home supporters were cut short immediately.

Another Gray delivery caused problems and Amadou Onana impressively headed his free-kick back across goal for Coady to volley in and open his account for the Toffees in the 51st minute.

Team news Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl responded to back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Aston Villa by making six changes as his side hosted Everton at St Mary's. Duje Caleta-Car made his Southampton debut, while there were first starts for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Juan Larios. Stuart Armstrong, Sekou Mara and Joe Aribo were all recalled. Romain Perraud, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Moussa Djenepo and Adam Armstrong were the players who made way. Everton boss Frank Lampard made three changes for his team's trip to the south coast. Jordan Pickford was back in goal following injury, while Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil also started. They replaced Asmir Begovic, Nathan Patterson and Anthony Gordon. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not fit enough to return for the visitors. He did not make the matchday squad.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued, with Saints wasting three chances to retake the lead in one passage of play that finished with the visitors going in front.

Adams, Stuart Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse were all denied by last-ditch tackles from James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko, which proved vital for Everton.

Lampard's side went straight up the other end and it was McNeil who this time grabbed his first goal for the club.

Alex Iwobi's cross had been intended for Onana, but he received a shove from Kyle Walker-Peters that allowed the ball to run through for McNeil, who took a touch before drilling the ball high into the roof of the net in the 54th minute.

Image: Conor Coady equalised for Everton in the 52nd minute

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl brought on forward Adam Armstrong in search of an equaliser and he was straight into the action, setting up Adams for a volley that went wide before testing Jordan Pickford himself from 12 yards in the 72nd minute.

Pickford, back for Everton after missing England duty with a thigh injury, was required again to deny Walker-Peters and impressively dealt with a barrage of late balls into his area as the Toffees held on for an impressive three points on the road.

Analysis: Pressure on Hasenhuttl after latest defeat

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

"It was horrible to watch." Those were the words of Ralph Hasenhuttl after Southampton lost 1-0 to Aston Villa before the international break.

Saturday's defeat at home against Everton wasn't quite as disappointing - there was a clear improvement in terms of chances created - but overall it was another disjointed performance.

Image: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his side lose again on Saturday

Southampton's first game at St Mary's since an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea at the end of August looked - on paper, at least - an ideal opportunity to turn their poor form around after back-to-back losses at Wolves and Villa Park. Instead, it is now three defeats in a row.

Hasenhuttl has been under pressure before since taking charge in 2018. He has, after all, bounced back from two 9-0 thrashings during his tenure, so it would be no surprise to see him recover from this latest run of poor results.

But this is perhaps his toughest test. When the clock struck 78 minutes against Everton, shouts of 'what are you doing?' and '12 minutes to save your job' could be heard from some disgruntled supporters.

The Southampton boss said he was not under pressure before this game. It will be interesting to know what he really thinks now.

Analysis: 'Super Frank' leading Everton revival

Image: Frank Lampard's Everton are unbeaten in six Premier League matches

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

Three points from their opening five games represented Everton's worst start to a Premier League season in 12 years.

But after Saturday's 2-1 comeback win over Southampton at St Mary's, Frank Lampard's side are now unbeaten in six league games (W2 D4). It's their longest run in a single campaign since 2016/2017.

In his programme notes before last month's home draw in the Merseyside derby, the Everton boss spoke about the process of rebuilding and said his team will get better.

Two matches later, his statement appears to have been justified. After four consecutive draws, back-to-back victories over West Ham and Southampton are signs of improvement and progress.

'Super Frank,' the Everton fans chanted at full-time. The Lampard era is well and truly up and running.

FPL stats: Southampton vs Everton Goals Aribo | Coady, McNeil Assists Adams | Onana, Iwobi Bonus points McNeil (3pts), Aribo (2pts), Coady (1pt)

Opta stats: Everton building momentum

Everton won an away Premier League game in which they conceded first for the first time since February 2020 (3-2 at Watford), having been winless in 24 such games before today (D4 L20).

Southampton have dropped 92 points from winning positions in the Premier League under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, more than 20 more than any other side since his first game in charge.

Everton are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W2 D4), their longest run in a single season since a run of seven in November/December 2017.

There were just four minutes and 39 seconds between Joe Aribo putting Southampton 1-0 up, and both Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scoring to give Everton the lead.

Everton's Dwight McNeil scored his first Premier League goal since March 2021 (for Burnley against the Toffees) - he'd failed to score with his last 66 attempts in the competition before today.

Five of Everton defender Conor Coady's six Premier League goals have come away from home, with Southampton the first side he's scored more than once against the competition.

Southampton travel to Premier League champions Manchester City next Saturday at 3pm before hosting West Ham on October 16 at 2pm.

Up next for Everton is a home match against Manchester United next Sunday at 7pm. They then make the trip to Tottenham on October 15 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports.