Southampton vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 7.30pm.

Team news

Defender Jack Stephens could return to the Southampton squad for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Leicester.

Stephens is back in training after more than two months out with a knee injury and could be involved as the Saints attempt to bounce back from defeats at Norwich and Liverpool in their last two games.

Image: Southampton's Jack Stephens is close to a return

Moussa Djenepo should also be available after recovering from a knock, but fellow midfielder Stuart Armstrong (calf) is still out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Stephens, Bednarek, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Djenepo, Tella, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Long.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has the same squad at his disposal as for the weekend win over Watford.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans is nearing a return after missing the last three games with a calf problem but is not quite ready yet.

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and long-term absentees James Justin and Wesley Fofana remain out.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

How to follow

Follow Southampton vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel after full-time.

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction

One result is not enough to convince me Brendan Rodgers has Leicester back to where he wants them.

The 4-2 win over Watford showcased what a deadly finisher Jamie Vardy still is but it also rammed home the point that, as a defensive unit, Leicester remain all over the shop. Watford created an expected goals figure of 2.7 at the King Power, highlighting just how many times Rodgers' team were cut open. Only Newcastle have faced more shots than Leicester (207) this season.

Meanwhile, Southampton certainly look the better balanced team with Ralph Hasenhuttl. Before the hammering at Liverpool, he had managed to shore up what has been a very leaky defence. The home win is fancied at 13/10 with Sky Bet.

Che Adams is fully reaping the benefits of Hasenhuttl's ability in improving players. He has grabbed the responsibility of being Southampton's main man in attack with both hands and has transferred that form to the international stage with Scotland, too. With Leicester's problems through the centre of their defence, Adams is bound to get chances to add to his tally of five goals in his last seven games for club and country. He can score in a home win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Che Adams to score and Southampton to win (16/5 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Southampton have had a player sent off in each of their last three home league games against Leicester - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in 2018-19, Ryan Bertrand in 2019-20 and Jannik Vestergaard last season.

After winning just three of their first 38 away league games against Southampton (D14 L21), Leicester have now won on three of their last four visits to St Mary's (D1) while netting 16 goals in the process.

So far in 2021, Southampton have lost six of their seven midweek Premier League games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning the other. Saints have conceded 25 goals in these seven games, including a 9-0 loss at Manchester United in February.

Southampton's home games have seen fewer goals scored than any other side in the Premier League this season (9), with Saints scoring five and conceding four in their six games at St Mary's so far this term.

Leicester City have both scored and conceded in each of their last 13 Premier League away games (F20 A21) - in Premier League history, only Blackburn have had a longer run of both scoring and conceding in consecutive away games (14 between May 2011 and February 2012).

