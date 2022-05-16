Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool duo out for Southampton but will return for Champions League final

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah for Tuesday's trip to Southampton, but Jurgen Klopp says there is "no doubt" they will be back for the Champions League final.

Salah suffered a groin injury in Saturday's FA Cup final win over Chelsea while Van Dijk withdrew due to a knee problem, sparking fears Liverpool could be without two of their most key players for the final stages of the season as they chase an historic quadruple.

Southampton

Liverpool Tuesday 17th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Saturday's penalties victory over Chelsea at Wembley secured trophy number two for Klopp's side this season, and their title chances received a boost on Sunday as Premier League leaders Manchester City drew 2-2 at West Ham, giving Liverpool the chance to close the gap to one point with a win over Southampton.

Liverpool's remaining fixtures Southampton (a) - Tuesday - Premier League

Wolves (h) - Sunday - Premier League

Real Madrid (n) - May 28 - Champions League final

But the Reds will have to make do without Salah and Van Dijk at St Mary's in their penultimate game of the Premier League season, with Klopp unwilling to take any risks ahead of a pivotal few weeks.

Southampton team news Goalkeeper Fraser Forster and striker Stuart Armstrong are doubtful for Tuesday's game against Liverpool

Forster's absence could give Alex McCarthy his first start of the year

Ralph Hasenhuttl also said Tino Livramento's ACL surgery was 'good'

Klopp said: "Will they be involved tomorrow? No. Virg definitely not. But that was pretty much clear before the game.

"They are both OK, so the target would be that they could both be involved on the weekend, properly involved, from the bench [for] a couple minutes or start.

"I don't know we will see [about] that, because that would be perfect for the game.

"But if not then we will take each day afterwards. There is no doubt about the [Champions League] final, pretty realistic about the Wolves game. But tomorrow, rather not."

Klopp rules Liverpool out of Mbappe 'battle'

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe announced over the weekend that he has made a decision over where he will play football next season, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

A report in France over the weekend suggested Liverpool were the third club involved in the race to agree terms with Mbappe, along with PSG and Real Madrid.

Klopp was glowing in his praise of Mbappe, but made it clear that Liverpool are unable to compete with the wages being offered to the 23-year-old.

"Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind!" said Klopp.

Pressed on whether there had been contact with Mbappe's camp, Klopp added: "I have nothing to say about that. We obviously like him, and if you don't obviously you have to question yourself.

"But no, we cannot be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved but that's fine. He is still a great player."

Opta stats: Southampton vs Liverpool