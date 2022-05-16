Liverpool top all-time major honours in England

Liverpool won the FA Cup on Saturday to extend their lead as England's most trophy-laden team.

Jurgen Klopp's side completed a clean sweep of domestic cups with another penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea at Wembley, with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the winning spot-kick.

The Merseysiders have now claimed 50 major honours since the Football League was founded back in 1888, five ahead of Manchester United.

Liverpool now have 19 league titles and 17 domestic cups, trailing United's record-breaking tally of 20 and 17, respectively.

But, Liverpool edge success on the European and world stage with 14 trophies, compared with United's eight.

Klopp's men still have the opportunity to move seven honours clear of United this month as they remain in the hunt for the Premier League title and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final, to achieve an unprecedented Quadruple.

A 14-trophy gulf divides United and third-placed Arsenal, with the Gunners collecting 31 major honours over the past 133 years, followed by Chelsea (28), Manchester City (22), Aston Villa (21), Tottenham (17) and Everton (15).

Use the interactive chart below to scroll through the teams or tap headers to sort by domestic or European success...

Major trophies include Division One/ Premier League titles, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup/ Champions League, UEFA Cup/ Europa Cup, Cup Winners' Cup, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Inter-Continental Cup.