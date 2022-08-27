Southampton 0-1 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes' fine volley gives Erik ten Hag first away win

Erik ten Hag secured his first away win as Manchester United manager as Bruno Fernandes' fine volley was enough to give his side a narrow 1-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

After an even start on the south coast, a flowing United move 10 minutes into the second half ended with Fernandes applying a fine finish to Diogo Dalot's cross to seal back-to-back wins for the visitors for the first time since February.

Southampton had their fair share of chances during the game, but United's resolute defending and some smart saves from David de Gea - most notably to deny Joe Aribo an equaliser - kept the hosts out.

The win sees United end a run of seven consecutive away defeats in the Premier League and extends their unbeaten streak against Southampton at St Mary's to 15 games in all competitions.

Player ratings Southampton: Bazunu (7) Walker-Peters (7), Bella-Kotchap (7), Salisu (6), Djenepo (6), Lavia (6), Ward-Prowse (7), Elyounoussi (6), Aribo (6), A Armstrong (6), Adams (6).



Subs: S Armstrong (6), Mara (n/a), Lynaco (n/a), Perraud (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Dalot (8), Varane (8), Martinez (7), Malacia (7), McTominay (7), Eriksen (6), Fernandes (7), Sancho (6), Rashford (6), Elanga (6).



Subs: Ronaldo (6), Casemiro (n/a), Fred (6).



Man of the match: Diogo Dalot.

How Ten Hag sealed first away win

Manchester United headed south in buoyant mood following Monday night's morale-boosting victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford. Ten Hag named the same side that beat their rivals, with new £70m signing Casemiro among the substitutes.

After an even opening 20 minutes, the first big opportunity fell to the visitors, but an excellent save from Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to deny Anthony Elanga and some last-ditch defending to thwart Fernandes and Christian Eriksen stopped United from taking the lead.

Ten Hag's side controlled possession for large periods but Southampton continued to look dangerous on the break. Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap should have broken the deadlock on 30 minutes but blazed over at the back post from a few yards, before De Gea did well to hold onto a firm Che Adams shot moments later.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane defended resolutely for United in the first half and the visitors had another opportunity to take the lead just before the break, but Fernandes saw his free-kick from the edge of the area blocked by the Southampton wall.

Team news Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl brought Che Adams into his starting line-up following last weekend's 2-1 win at Leicester. He replaced Sekou Mara in Saints' only change. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag named the same side that started Monday night's 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. New £70m signing Casemiro was among the substitutes, along with Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire. Anthony Elanga kept his place, with Marcus Rashford again starting up front. Anthony Martial missed out due to injury.

Four minutes into the second half, it was United who tested the Southampton goal. Scott McTominay's effort was routinely saved by Buzunu at the near post, before Varane headed over the bar from the resulting corner. Elanga then thought he was in on a goal minutes later after a quick one-two with Fernandes, but Bella-Kotchap made a superb last-ditch tackle to deny him.

United were probing and their pressure was rewarded in the 55th minute. Elanga was the spark again down the right-hand side, finding Sancho who then fed the overlapping Dalot. The Portuguese full-back whipped an outswinging cross towards his countryman Fernandes, who was in acres of space on the edge of the box to slam the ball home on the volley.

Southampton responded well and had a penalty appeal against McTominay waved away by referee Andy Madley, before Aribo forced a fine save from De Gea in the 66th minute to keep the visitors in the lead.

The away side introduced Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half as they withstood some intense pressure from the hosts. Despite their best efforts, though, Southampton's wait for a first home win against United since August 2003 goes on.

Southampton vs Man Utd FPL stats Goals Fernandes Assists Dalot Bonus points Dalot (3pts), Malacia (2pts), De Gea (1pt)

Opta stats: Man Utd show consistency

Manchester United have collected consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since February against Brighton and Leeds. They had won just two of their previous 11 league games beforehand (D2 L7).

Only Mohamed Salah (54), Harry Kane (49) and Heung-Min Son (45) have more Premier League goals than Bruno Fernandes (37) since his debut in February 2020.

Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League matches, shipping 38 goals in that time.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has never beaten Manchester United in the Premier League with Southampton (P8 D4 L4). They are one of only two sides he's faced in the competition without winning, along with Cardiff City.

Manchester United

Arsenal Sunday 4th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Southampton host Chelsea at St Mary's in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm). They then travel to Wolves on September 3 (kick-off 3pm).

Manchester United make the trip to Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday evening (kick-off 8pm). Three days later, Erik ten Hag's side welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 4pm (kick-off 4.30pm).