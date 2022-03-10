Southampton 1-2 Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes scores on first start as visitors extend Premier League unbeaten run to nine games

Bruno Guimaraes scored a stunning goal on his first start for Newcastle as the Magpies extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches with a 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

Making his first start since arriving from Lyon for £40m in January, Guimaraes' exquisite backheeled strike (52) proved decisive in a game that went down to the wire.

After a quiet opening, the first half burst into life when Stuart Armstrong (25) headed Southampton in front moments after Armando Broja had blazed over.

James Ward-Prowse fed Kyle Walker-Peters on the left-hand side and the full-back's cross was headed back into the six-yard box by Mohamed Elyounoussi, where Armstrong was on hand to bundle the ball over the line with the help of a deflection off Dan Burn.

Player ratings Southampton: Forster (6), Livramento (6), Bednarek (6), Salisu (6), Walker-Peters (6), S Armstrong (7), Ward-Prowse (7), Romeu (7), Elyounoussi (6), Adams (7), Broja (6).



Subs: A Armstrong (n/a), Long (n/a), Djenepo (n/a).



Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Krafth (6), Schar (6), Burn (7), Targett (7), Shelvey (7), Guimaraes (8), Willock (6), Fraser (6), Murphy (6), Wood (7).



Subs: Longstaff (n/a), Manquillo (n/a), Almiron (n/a).



Man of the match: Bruno Guimaraes.

Seven minutes later, though, and Newcastle were level through Chris Wood (32). The striker lost his marker Mohammed Salisu and rose highest to send a powerful header past Fraser Forster for his first goal for the club since arriving from Burnley. It ended his longest goal drought of 14 games, his longest in more than six years.

The hosts responded well before the break as Che Adams' thunderous strike cannoned back off the bar, but the second half belonged to one man.

Image: Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring his side's second goal

On 52 minutes, Matt Targett's corner found Burn at the far post. The centre-back headed back into a dangerous area, where Guimaraes was on hand to expertly backheel the ball beyond a helpless Forster. It was a classy performance from the Brazilian before his substitution on 66 minutes, when he deservedly received a standing ovation from the away fans.

Southampton pushed for an equaliser but Salisu and Armstrong's late efforts were expertly saved by Martin Dubravka as the visitors held on. The result extends Newcastle's unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches and moves them 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Southampton slip to 10th after their 10-game unbeaten home league run came to an end.

Team news Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl made two changes to the side that lost 4-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Kyle Walker-Peters replaced Romain Perraud and Mohammed Salisu came back in for Jack Stephens.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe gave Bruno Guimaraes his first start for the club since his January move from Lyon.

The midfielder replaced Joelinton (injury) in the starting XI in the only change to the side that beat Brighton 2-1 at the weekend.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who came on as a second-half substitute in that game, did not make the squad due to illness.

Howe: Newcastle team spirit second to none

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hailed his side's team spirit and togetherness and praised Guimaraes for seizing his chance on his first start for the club.

"We were very dogged and determined and disciplined in our defensive shape," he told Sky Sports.

"Martin [Dubravka] made a couple of really good saves and even at the end the lads were throwing themselves in the way of the ball to stop a goal.

"The team spirit is second to none and you need that on nights like this."

On Guimaraes, who was serenaded by the travelling fans throughout, he added: "That relationship with players and supporters is so important and the Newcastle supporters have made the new guys feel very, very welcome.

"They've got a really good relationship with Bruno and it's only going to help if he produces moments like that on a regular basis.

"It was a brilliant finish from a player who has got outstanding attributes and I was really pleased for him tonight.

"I've said all along there's no doubting his quality, he's an outstanding player, but the team has worked very well and I've been reluctant to change it.

"But he took his chance today and played very well."

Wood: Bruno has a lot to give us

Newcastle striker Chris Wood expressed his delight at scoring his first goal for the club and hailed Guimaraes' impact after he struck their winner at St Mary's.

He told Sky Sports: "It was a very tough, very hard-fought win. We knew they were a good side. They've been outstanding here on their home patch.

"It was going to take a lot to win and the character showed by the boys was outstanding. It's something we're trying to instil in this team for the future.

"It's nice to be off the mark. Now I can tick on and get more until the end of the season. But it's all about the boys in the dressing room. They worked hard and Jonjo's pinpoint ball made it a lot easier for me to score."

On Guimaraes, he added: "Bruno with a bit of Brazilian flair to bring into the team! It's unbelievable for him. His first start for the club and he's already a fan favourite which is fantastic to see because he's got a lot to give us."

Opta stats: Newcastle's impressive form continues

Southampton have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time since November, with Saints losing on home soil in the top-flight for the first time in 11 games (0-1 v Wolves in September).

In 2022, only Liverpool (22) have won more points in the Premier League than Newcastle (20 - via 6 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses from 8 games).

Since the start of last season, Southampton have dropped 46 points from winning positions in the Premier League, nine more than any other side.

Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes were the 159th and 160th different players to score for Newcastle United in the Premier League (excl. own-goals), with the Magpies now boasting the joint-most scorers in the competition's history (level with West Ham).

Since the start of 2017-18, Newcastle striker Chris Wood has scored 18 headed goals in the Premier League, with no player managing more in the competition during this period (level with Dominic Calvert Lewin).

Bruno Guimaraes became the 63rd Brazilian to score in the Premier League (the eighth-most of any nation) and the fourth to do so for Newcastle (also Caçapa, Kenedy and Joelinton).

