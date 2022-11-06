Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League

Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.

The victory sees the Magpies climb above Tottenham, who play later on Sunday against Liverpool, into third place in the table and extends their unbeaten run to nine games.

Southampton scored a late consolation to make it 3-1 through Romain Perraud (89), but a sixth defeat in nine matches leaves them in the relegation zone.

How impressive Newcastle won again

After an even start at St Mary's, Newcastle grew into the game and went ahead 10 minutes before half-time when Paraguay international Almiron wove his way into the area, evaded a challenge from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and sidefooted past Gavin Bazunu into the bottom-left corner.

Southampton, who were forced into a first-half change when Juan Larios was replaced by the returning Romeo Lavia, should have levelled moments before the break when Stuart Armstrong's cross found Mohamed Elyounoussi, but the Norwegian somehow skied his effort from six yards.

James Ward-Prowse directed an early free-kick after the restart straight at Nick Pope, while Elyounoussi's second half began much like the first ended as he directed another shot over the crossbar.

The weather soon began to mimic the hosts' afternoon as substitute Wood pounced on a pass, pivoted, and directed the ball into the bottom corner under the worsening deluge before Willock added to the Magpies' advantage with a low strike to the same spot four minutes later.

Perraud denied the visitors a clean sheet, giving Pope no chance as he fired a composed strike into the top-right corner.

But Southampton's celebrations were cut short as Guimaraes responded immediately, curling Newcastle's fourth past a diving Bazunu.

Southampton welcome Sheffield Wednesday to St Mary's in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday at 7.45pm. They then travel to Liverpool for their final match before the World Cup break on November 12 at 3pm.

