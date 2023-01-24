Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Joelinton strike gives Eddie Howe's side advantage in Carabao Cup semi-final

Newcastle took one step closer to their first domestic cup final since 1999 with an edgy 1-0 win over struggling Southampton, whose woes were compounded by the fact they had yet another goal chalked off by VAR and were reduced to 10 men late on.

Joelinton was guilty of spurning what looked to be the best chance of a cagey game when found by Miguel Almiron at the back post, firing aimlessly over the bar with the goal gaping (53), before then atoning for his earlier error by tapping home substitute Alexander Isak's cross (73).

Che Adams wasted Southampton's most presentable opportunity before the game's opener, coming off second best in a one-on-one with "outstanding" Nick Pope (65), before Adam Armstrong was then denied after fumbling the ball over the line, only for VAR to spot a handball in the build up - the second time in three days Saints have seen goals disallowed after VAR review.

"We've been the victim of four VAR calls against us [recently]," Nathan Jones said post-match.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joelinton finally gets his name on the scoresheet to put Newcastle 1-0 up against Southampton.

Magpies goalkeeper Pope has made 10 appearances and faced 20 shots since last conceding a goal, which has led to Newcastle keeping more clean sheets in all competitions than any other side in Europe's big five leagues.

"Nick made some big saves today. Especially the one against [Che] Adams - it was a big moment in the match. He stood up tall for us like he has all season. I can't rate him highly enough," manager Eddie Howe regaled.

The two sides will meet again on January 31 to decide who will earn the prize of a Wembley final in late February against either Nottingham Forest or Manchester United.

Team news Southampton: Nathan Jones handed full debuts to both Charly Alcarez and Mislav Orsic, while Moussa Djenepo was also restored to the starting XI.

Newcastle: Eddie Howe's side were unchanged from the Magpies' 0-0 stalemate with Crystal Palace.

How Newcastle put one foot in the final

Image: Joelinton celebrates scoring the winner at Southampton

Cup progression had provided some respite for under-fire boss Nathan Jones after three wins in the space of a week in January saw Saints progress in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and edge out Everton in Premier League action.

Since then, Southampton have come crashing back down to earth with a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa - their fourth consecutive loss at home in the league - and a semi-final setback at the hands of Newcastle.

"The 1-0 scoreline is delicate, nothing's decided," Howe told Sky Sports afterwards, but Newcastle will nevertheless be favourites to progress, with Joelinton notching his third goal in eight games.

Saints, who had what they thought was an equaliser from Armstrong disallowed for handball by VAR, saw their night of frustration complete when Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the closing stages - their first dismissal in any competition in over 12 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle's Jacob Murphy sarcastically waves Duje Caleta-Car off the pitch after the Southampton defender was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

The defender, who was already on a yellow card when lunging into a clumsy challenge on Allan Saint-Maximin in the 86th minute, will be ruled out of the return leg in seven days time.

Central figure Joelinton also had a first-half goal ruled out by VAR, in a similar manner to Armstrong's, before missing a sitter but then applying the telling touch to Isak's teasing delivery. The substitute rounded Caleta-Car and lay the ball on a plate for the Brazilian at the back post, who poked into the net with Gavin Bazunu stranded.

"The goal was naive," Jones concluded.

Howe urges caution | Pope 'outstanding'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on his sides first leg Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton as they take a 1-0 lead back to St. James' Park next week for a place in the final at Wembley.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe:

"It was a tough game. Both teams had their moments so very pleased to get the win but it's only half time. We weren't clinical until Joe's goal. I can't be critical of the team in any way, it's been a good day for us.

"There's a lot to play in the tie. We needed Nick [Pope]. Very pleased to see VAR intervene [to disallow Southampton's goal].

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"The two saves Nick made were big moments in the game. It was a huge time in the game, Nick stood up. He's been outstanding for us this year. He's got a great defence in front of him but whenever he's needed he's produced the goods for us."

Jones: Can't celebrate anymore due to VAR

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Jones was left frustrated after his Southampton side had an equaliser ruled out due to VAR in their Carabao Cup semi-final match against Newcastle.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones:

"I'm really proud of the level of performance. They are a tough side to play against. I thought we were excellent and for us to compete like we did shows we've come a long way. In the second half we really stepped it up and just lacked a bit of quality.

"Nowadays you can't celebrate a goal because you don't know what is going to happen. You never know. We've been the victim of four VAR goals [recently]. It's really disappointing. No problem with the officials or anything, it was given in the VAR studio.

"I thought it was an entertaining game. We went right after them, we were brave and bold and energetic. We know we need a bit of help, a bit more quality, once we get that and stop conceding goals on a regular basis we'll be tougher to beat. If we do that we'll be a better team.

"We've needed this window to recruit. You've seen [Charly] Alcaraz tonight, who I thought was phenomenal."

Guimaraes: Pope best in world

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes heaped praise on his teammate Nick Pope and claimed the English goalkeeper is the best in the world. Pope helped the Magpies to a 1-0 victory over Southampton in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg match.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes:

"We played very well. We controlled the game but we missed some opportunities. We are happy that we can win the first game - 1-0 is important for us. I am proud of the team today.

"We could score more but we have one goal, that is important. I would like to say thanks for Nick Pope. He has been brilliant for us. I think he is the best goalkeeper right now in the world."

Opta stats: Saints' first red card in over 12 months

Southampton have lost four of their last five home games in all competitions (W1), after losing just one of the five before that (W1 D3).

Newcastle won an away League Cup game against Premier League opposition for the first time since October 2014, when they beat Manchester City 2-0 (lost 0-4 to Tottenham in December 2014 and drew 1-1 with Hull in November 2016).

Duje Caleta-Car's red card was Southampton's first dismissal in any competition in over 12 months, since Yan Valery saw red against Swansea in the FA Cup on January 8th 2022.

Joelinton has scored three goals in his last eight games in all competitions for Newcastle, as many as he managed in his previous 27.

Southampton return to action in the FA Cup on Saturday with the visit of Blackpool; kick-off 3pm.

The Saints then face Newcastle in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at St James' Park on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Newcastle are already out of the FA Cup, meaning they have a free weekend. As a result, their next game is the visit of Southampton on Tuesday, when a place in the Carabao Cup final will be on the line.

The Magpies then return to Premier League action with the visit of West Ham on Saturday February 4, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.