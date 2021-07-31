Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Spain U23 vs Côte d'Ivoire U23. Olympic Games (Men's) Quarter-Final.

Miyagi Stadium.

Spain U23 5

  • D Olmo (30th minute)
  • R Mir Vicente (93rd minute, 117th minute, 121st minute)
  • M Oyarzabal (98th minute pen)

Côte d'Ivoire U23 2

  • E Bailly (10th minute)
  • M Gradel (91st minute)

Latest Olympic Games (Men's) Odds

Olympics: Rafa Mir scores hat-trick as Spain overpower Ivory Coast in extra time to reach semi-finals

Rafa Mir's hat-trick secured Spain a 5-2 victory over Ivory Coast in extra time; Spain will face hosts Japan after their shootout win over New Zealand; Brazil progress to face Mexico in other semi-final

Saturday 31 July 2021 14:22, UK

Rafa Mir celebrates completing his hat-trick against Ivory Coast
Image: Rafa Mir celebrates completing his hat-trick against Ivory Coast

Spain ended a 21-year wait to reach the men's Olympic football semi-finals as substitute Rafa Mir scored a hat-trick to secure a 5-2 victory over Ivory Coast in extra time on Saturday.

Winger Max Gradel appeared to have secured Ivory Coast's place in the final four when he made it 2-1 with a stoppage time strike, only for Mir to score almost immediately at the other end and force extra time.

Ivory Coast's fate was sealed when defender Eric Bailly, who scored their opening goal inside 10 minutes, turned from hero to villain as he conceded a penalty with a bizarre handball inside the box.

Team news

Spain: Simon, Mingueza, Garcia, Torres, Miranda, Merino, Zubimendi, Gonzalez, Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo.

Subs used: Cucurella, Vallejo, Mir, Carlos Soler, Moncayola, Gil Salvatierra.

Ivory Coast: Tape, Singo, Bailly, Dabila, Ismael Diallo, Timite, Eboue, Kessie, Gradel, Kouame, Dao.

Subs used: Amad Diallo, Abdulkader Keita, Kouao.

Mikel Oyarzabal slotted the ball home from the spot in the 98th minute before Mir added two more goals past an exhausted Ivory Coast defence to put the result beyond doubt.

Victory ensures Spain return to the semi-finals for the first time since claiming silver at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Trending

Spain, the last European team to win a men's football Olympic gold in 1992, will face Japan after the hosts beat New Zealand 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

After a goalless 120 minutes at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, New Zealand full back Liberato Cacace's penalty was saved by Kosei Tani and midfielder Clayton Lewis blasted his spot-kick over the bar.

Also See:

Captain Maya Yoshida made it four out of four from the spot as Japan booked a place in the Olympic semi-finals for the first time since the London 2012 Games.

Japan are the only team to maintain a perfect record in the group stage and are now just one win away from securing a first medal in men's soccer since claiming bronze at the 1968 Games.

Champions Brazil ease past Egypt

Matheus Cunha, far right, celebrates scoring the winning goal against Egypt
Image: Matheus Cunha, far right, celebrates scoring the winning goal against Egypt

Defending champions Brazil never hit top gear but did enough to beat Egypt 1-0, thanks to a first-half strike from youngster Matheus Cunha.

The goal was set up by Richarlison, who has been allowed by Premier League club Everton to do double-duty in the off season, having already been in the side that lost to Argentina in the Copa America final three weeks ago.

Richarlison featured from the start again for Brazil
Image: Richarlison featured from the start again for Brazil

Team news

Brazil: Santos, Diego Carlos, Guilherme Arana, Dani Alves, Nino, Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha, Richarlison, Antony, Claudinho.

Subs used: Menino, Paulinho, Malcom, Reinier.

Egypt: El Shenawy, Galal, Hegazi, El Eraki, Mahmoud Hamdy, Fatouh, Amar Hamdy, Sobhi, Tawfik, Mohamed, Yasser.

Subs used: Mohsen, Maher, Ashour, Mansi.

Egypt weren't allowed to call on players from the Premier League, particularly Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah as one of the three players over the age of 24 permitted in the men's competition.

For Brazil, standing in the way of reaching another final on Tuesday is Mexico, who beat South Korea 6-3 with the help of a double from Henry Martn.

It is the end of the road for Egypt at the Olympics
Image: It is the end of the road for Egypt at the Olympics

Semi-finals

Tuesday August 3

Semi-final 1: Brazil vs Mexico - Kick-off 9am (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Semi-final 2: Japan vs Spain - Kick-off 12pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Stream Live with NOW