Euro 2024 - Spain 4-1 Georgia: Luis de la Fuente's side overcome own goal to set up Germany quarter-final

Spain set up an eagerly-anticipated quarter-final with hosts Germany by overcoming an early own goal to thrash Georgia 4-1.

Spain and Germany have been two of the most impressive sides at Euro 2024 and they will now meet in the last eight in Stuttgart at 5pm.

However, it briefly looked as though Georgia would follow up their stunning victory over Portugal by dumping Luis de la Fuente's side out of the competition, with Robin Le Normand diverting a cross into his own net against the run of play.

But Spain had started the game impressively and refused to be knocked off their stride, peppering the overworked Giorgi Mamardashvili's goal with 17 shots in the first half and eventually drawing level through Rodri's accurate strike.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia almost put Georgia back in front with an inventive effort from his own half but, instead, Spain completed the comeback just minutes later when Fabian Ruiz nodded in Lamine Yamal's brilliant cross.

Heorhiy Tsitaishvili spurned Georgia's final chance and Spain then finished off their opponents, with Nico Williams bludgeoning a goal past Mamardashvili after a devastating counter attack before Dani Olmo stroked a fourth into the corner to cap another impressive La Roja display.

Analysis: Spain's new-found variety sets them apart

Image: Fabian Ruiz was one of four Spain goalscorers as they dispatched Georgia

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

After struggling through another turgid - if dramatic - England display earlier on Sunday, watching Spain was a refreshing palate-cleanser.

De la Fuente's side began the game with a furious intensity, pinning Georgia back inside their own half. Despite conceding a shock opener, they were never knocked off course, continuing to dominate and eventually dispatching their opponents in style.

Spain ended the game with 13 shots on Mamardashvili's goal, meaning they have managed as many in 90 minutes as England have mustered in 390.

It's the variance to Spain's game that is so impressive. Their goals came from shooting from range, crossing into the box, counter attacking at speed and picking their way through Georgia's defence with precision passing.

That's what distinguishes this Spain side from the ones that underwhelmed at recent tournaments. They don't just try to pass their opponents into submission - they have a genuine cutting edge.

Spain's excellence means Euro 2024 must bid goodbye to Georgia, one of the stories of the tournament and providers of the biggest shock so far when they beat Portugal.

But they were no match for Spain. Few will be, on this form.

Stats: Story of the match