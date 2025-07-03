Spain Women 5-0 Portugal Women: Alexia Putellas scores as world champions start Euro 2025 with a thumping win

World champions Spain started their Euro 2025 campaign in style as they brushed Portugal aside with a dominant 5-0 win.

There was a particularly sombre atmosphere inside the stadium, less than 24 hours after the death of Portugal men's international Diogo Jota - and his brother Andre Silva - in Zamora, north western Spain.

But any hope of the Portuguese forging a winning tribute in Bern was over by half-time, after two goals from Esther Gonzalez and one each from Vicky Lopez and Alexia Putellas made it 4-0 at the break.

Cristina Martin-Prieto added a fifth with one of the final actions of the match to help her nation set the record for their biggest-ever win at a Women's European Championship, bettering the 4-1 win over Finland in July 2022.

Image: A minute's silence in memory of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota was observed before kick-off

Image: A fan holds a sign with the Portuguese word "Eternal" in memory of Portuguese international footballer Diogo Jota

With under seven minutes on the clock, Spain had set the tone - and showed why they are favourites for the tournament.

Image: Spain players celebrate after Esther Gonzalez scored the opening goal against Portugal at Euro 2025

Gonzalez's improvised finish gave them the dream start after 88 seconds, before 18-year-old Lopez tapped a low ball from Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey, with the Portugal defence bypassed with ease.

The chances continued to flow for Spain, but the third evaded them until just before the break. When it came, it was glorious. Caldentey's ball from deep found Putellas, who controlled expertly, shifted her weight and finished with aplomb.

Image: Vicky Lopez (top) scored Spain's second

There was even time for a fourth before the break, when Gonzalez tapped her second in on the line after Claudia Pina's looping cross dropped kindly for her.

Expectation for the second half was high, given how eventful the first had been, but, to Portugal's credit, they held their opponents at bay for long periods. The highlight had been the introduction of double Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati, who returned to a warm ovation following treatment for viral meningitis.

But there was time for Spain to add the fifth they had craved in the 93rd minute, when Martin-Prieto got on the end of Salma Paralluelo's inch-perfect cross and powered in a header.