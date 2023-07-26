Spain 5-0 Zambia: Jorge Vilda's side book World Cup knockouts place with game to spare

Spain underlined their credentials as pre-tournament favourites by becoming the first team to seal qualification for the Women's World Cup knockouts with a 5-0 win over Zambia.

Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring while Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored twice to give Spain their second victory, which also assured Japan of last-16 qualification after they beat Costa Rica 2-0 earlier on Wednesday.

Both Spain and Japan have six points and will play each other on Monday for top spot in the group while Zambia and Costa Rica - both eliminated - will play for third.

Image: Alexia Putellas made her first competitive start for Spain since overcoming an ACL injury

Spain were given a boost ahead of the game when coach Jorge Vilda named midfielder Alexia Putellas in the starting line-up and the twice Ballon d'Or winner, having fully recovered from injury, was actively involved in build-up play from the start.

Abelleira settled any opening nerves with the fastest goal of the tournament - she picked up the ball after an intricate passing move in the ninth minute and fired a shot from long range that rocketed into the top corner.

Four minutes later, Hermoso marked her 100th appearance for Spain with an easy header at the far post after Zambia failed to defend a cross from Putellas.

Vilda substituted Putellas, Ona Batlle and Salma Paralluelo at half-time but Spain continued to dominate.

Image: Alba Redondo celebrates Spain's fifth goal against Zambia

Zambia goalkeeper Eunice Sakala, in the team after Catherine Musonda was sent off in their group opener, made several saves but she was left stranded when Redondo was put through on goal as the forward rounded the 21-year-old goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

"Spain are very experienced...we are just developing, we still need more experience," Zambia captain Barbra Banda said post-match. "When you create chances, definitely you have to score. Unfortunately we didn't find any goal."

"Today's game, we actually played much better than we did the first game," Zambia coach Bruce Mwape commented.

"Spain has got a lot of experience and they've played well starting from the first whistle up to the final. I'm sure we have learned one or two things from this team. We will try and do our best in the last game [against Costa Rica]."

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.