Sparta Prague vs Rangers: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Sparta Prague vs Rangers in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

Sparta Prague striker Lukas Julis is out with a groin injury, while the hosts will also be without Ladislav Krejci, Casper Hojer and Borek Dockal through injury.

Rangers, who lost 2-0 against Lyon in their first Europa League group game, have Ryan Kent out with a hamstring injury, and both Filip Helander (knee) and Ryan Jack (calf) are unavailable.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor may be recalled, alongside Borna Barisic and Steven Davis.

Steven Gerrard has hinted he may have difficulties in putting a squad together, saying on Wednesday: "The team is changing a lot this season with injuries/COVID so it can be difficult to find a rhythm and pick a settled team. At any given moment this season, you can be thrown a curveball."

Gerrard hoping to put on show for kids

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerrard says he has no concerns for his players ahead of their Europa League game at Sparta Prague. Midfielder Glen Kamara was racially abused during a match last season with Sparta's city rivals Slavia Prague

Steven Gerrard is hoping Rangers put on a football show for Czech Republic schoolkids in Thursday's Europa League game against Sparta Prague.

After racist chanting at the Letna Stadium, UEFA ordered the next home game - against the Scottish champions - to be played behind closed doors.

However, European football's governing body subsequently agreed to the proposal to let around 10,000 kids into the Group A fixture free of charge with some adult supervision.

Gerrard said: "I think it is a good opportunity for the kids to see a really important match. Obviously we are responsible for trying to make that game as good as possible, so let's hope it is a good spectacle and an enjoyable game for the kids.

"It is certainly better than it being empty for sure, at least there will be an atmosphere."

How to follow

Follow the game with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers

Opta stats

Sparta Prague and Rangers previously met in the first round of the European Cup in 1991-92. Sparta Prague progressed from that tie on away goals, winning 1-0 at home before losing 1-2 in Scotland.

Sparta Prague's 1-2 defeat to Rangers in the European Cup in October 1991 was the last time they lost to a Scottish side. They are since unbeaten in six matches against Scottish opposition (W5 D1), including two wins against Celtic in the group stages of this competition last season.

Rangers have only lost one of their last nine away matches in the UEFA Europa League (W4 D4), and were unbeaten on the road in the competition throughout 2020-21 (W3 D2).

Sparta Prague were unbeaten in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League in home matches between 2010-11 and 2016-17 (W10 D5), but were beaten twice in three such matches last season (W1).

Sparta Prague drew 0-0 against Brondby IF on MD1 - their game saw the fewest shots (16) and had the lowest total xG (0.8) of any game in the opening round of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 2: September 30 2021

Matchday 3: October 21 2021

Matchday 4: November 4 2021

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)