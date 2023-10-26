Sparta Prague 0-0 Rangers: Philippe Clement's side hold on for crucial Europa League point

Philippe Clement's first Europa League match in charge of Rangers ended with a vital point in a hard-fought draw with Sparta Prague.

The Ibrox side struggled early on with goalkeeper Jack Butland producing several saves to keep the match level at the break.

Rangers grew in confidence in the second half with Sam Lammers and Danilo both denied by Peter Vindahl late on.

Real Betis defeated Aris Limassol 1-0 in Group C's other game, to leave Rangers third on four points, level with Sparta.

A precious point in Prague

Image: Rangers held on for a goalless draw

Philippe Clement's tenure as Gers boss began with a convincing 4-0 win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday but he had to rely on 'keeper Jack Butland to keep the home side at bay in the first half of the Group C match in which the visitors lacked zip.

There was a marked improvement in the final 20 minutes where Brazilian substitute Danilo hit the bar but Sparta will wonder how they did not win this game early on.

Team news With Borna Barisic and Dujon Sterling injured and former Gers boss Michael Beale not including Ridvan Yilmaz in the European squad, Clement had no natural left-back available and had to call on centre-back Ben Davies.

He changed to a back-three with prolific attacker Abdallah Sima playing left wing-back.

Scott Wright made way for fully-fit Todd Cantwell.

The Czech champions showed their intent early on and Butland had to makes two great saves within seconds after the ever-dangerous Veljko Birmancevic waltzed into the Gers box to get a shot away before Qazim Laci latched on to the rebound.

Hard-working Sparta were quick and fluid and as they continued to probe the Gers rearguard Laci volleyed just inches wide from the edge of the box in the 20th minute.

Rangers were offering almost nothing going forward.

When Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin carelessly gave possession away at the edge of the box on the half-hour mark Butland was required to make another save from Laci's drive, then Birmancevic hit the side netting with a close-range effort.

Image: Goalkeeper Jack Butland kept Rangers in the game

Still Sparta kept coming and when Butland parried a powerful drive from Matej Rynes, Gers midfielder John Lundstram got in front of Birmancevic to deny him a tap-in from six yards.

Lundstram's wayward shot before the break was the only effort on goal from Rangers, who needed a vast improvement in the second half.

Dessers had a half chance when Todd Cantwell's inadvertent pass came over his shoulder in the Sparta box but he was too slow to react and 'keeper Peter Vindahl gathered easily.

However, the Czech side remained much more dangerous.

Player ratings Sparta Prague: Vindahl (6), Vitik (6), Panak (6), Sorensen (6), Preciado (6), Laci (6), Kairinen (6), Rynes (6), Birmancevic (7), Kuchta (0), Karabec (5)



Subs: Olatunji (5), Sadilek (6), Pesek (6), Wiesner (5



Rangers: Butland (8), Tavernier (6), Goldson (6), Souttar (8), Davies (6), Lundstram (7), Raskin (5), Cantwell (6), Lammers (5), Sima (7), Dessers (5)



Subs: Wright (4), Danilo (4)

In the 55th minute Ben Davies headed away an effort from Martin Vitik two yards from goal then Sparta striker Jan Kuchta missed the target from close range.

Scott Wright took over from Cantwell and in the 72nd minute, as Rangers began to edge forward more, he fired high over the bar from the edge of the box, before Danilo took over from the ineffective Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers at last began to play.

Soon afterwards Vindahl made a good save from a Sam Lammers drive and then tipped a Danilo shot on to the crossbar to ensure the spoils were shared.

Clement praises Rangers resolve

Image: The game was Philippe Clement's first European clash as Rangers boss

Rangers boss Philippe Clement speaking in his post-match press conference:

"The second half was much better. In the end it was a game that was in the balance, the first half for Sparta, the second half for us.

"But I am happy with the reaction in the second half. It has been a very special week, losing three left full-backs and because of that we had to change the system and doing that with two training sessions is very difficult for any team in the world.

"If you have time to prepare on those things it is different but that was not the case.

"So I am really happy after showing images at half-time, where the spaces were and what we had to do, that it was much better in the second half where we dominated in the chances and in the end we could say we could win the game because there were two really great saves from the goalkeeper.

"It is a very important point. Getting points away from home is really important but I am a winner, I want to win always and I want the team to have the same mentality.

"I saw it after the game, they were disappointed that they didn't win and that is the mentality we need in the next couple of months but in the circumstances we can be happy with a point against a team that plays really good football, a team with a lot of quality.

"The reaction in the second half was good and we need to build on that."

Boyd: It wasn't a classic!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd believes Rangers secured a crucial Europa League point in a tough goalless draw away to Sparta Prague.

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"They looked all over the place with the back three to start with, but they did grow into it eventually.

"They play Sparta Prague again in two weeks' time and, if they play the way they finished the game, they could definitely get three points at Ibrox.

"It wasn't a classic and I'm sure they'll be delighted to come back home with a point.

"They'll be hoping Borna Barisic is back for that because he does give so much more and it allows Sima to be in the forward position as well."

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday when they host Hearts - kick-off 3pm.

Philippe Clement's side then travel to Dundee on Wednesday - kick-off 7.45pm.

Sparta Prague's next game is at Mlada Boleslav in the Czech First League on Sunday - kick-off 2pm.