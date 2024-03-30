St Johnstone 2-1 Dundee: Adam Bakayoko's late goal moves Dark Blues into top-six

Amadou Bakayoko fired Dundee into the top six in the Scottish Premiership with a late winner against St Johnstone in Perth.

A scrappy encounter was illuminated by two sublime goals from either side courtesy of Lyall Cameron and Adama Sidibeh to leave the game delicately poised at 1-1 entering the final 10 minutes but Bakayoko tapped in from four yards in front of the ecstatic travelling contingent.

There was late drama as St Johnstone correctly had a goal ruled out after a long VAR check but it was a massive win for Tony Docherty's men as they moved one point ahead of Hibs into sixth place after the Edinburgh side lost to Rangers at Ibrox.

St Johnstone will be frustrated as it was a relatively even encounter and the Saints remain in danger of the relegation play-off place as they stayed just one point ahead of 11th-placed Ross County.

Dundee enjoyed the better of the opening stages and they broke the deadlock in stunning fashion through Cameron - the best player on the pitch.

Image: Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 1-0

Dimitar Mitov raced out of his box to beat Scott Tiffoney to a long ball but, with the visitors screaming for a handball from the St Johnstone goalkeeper, Cameron remained alert to drill a brilliant effort into the empty net from 40 yards out with Mitov stranded.

It turned into a scrappy encounter as the first half progressed but St Johnstone spurned a great chance to equalise on 25 minutes. Tony Gallacher won the foot race onto a long ball but he was unable to lift the ball over the advancing Jon McCracken, who tipped it over the bar.

After the resulting corner was partially cleared, Dundee goalkeeper McCracken made another impressive stop to tip David Keltjens' long-range effort around the post.

Saints were applying pressure on the Dundee backline in the second half and they were rewarded for their endeavours when Sidibeh equalised on the hour mark with a sensational acrobatic finish.

Image: St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1

Matt Smith's cross from the right was deflected and looped up with Sidibeh adjusting his body before perfectly executing a bicycle kick as the ball flew past McCracken.

It was end to end as the game opened up in the final 15 minutes and Dundee capitalised to seal victory on 80 minutes. The impressive Luke McCowan found space in the box and his drilled ball across goal was prodded home from close range by a stretching Bakayoko.

St Johnstone pressed for a late equaliser and, after Stevie May struck the post with a powerful strike, Ryan McGowan had the ball in the net.

Image: The result moves Dundee into the top six

Referee Iain Sneddon, however, blew his whistle as Dundee keeper McCracken had two hands on the ball and McGowan also appeared to push Aaron Donnelly.

The referee was asked to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor but he stuck by his original decision as Dundee secured a vital three points.

What the managers said

Dundee manager Tony Docherty: "It was a massive win. More importantly, I couldn't be more proud of the players.

"Over the season you look at games and we've had a 4-0 and 4-1 but that today is a different type of win and a display of mentality, resilience and togetherness.

"It shows how much we're developing as a team. There was an accusation earlier in the season that when we dominate we don't win. To grind that out and win and be brave and make a tactical change to win it, the players took that on board and their bravery merited the three points.

"We're 12 ahead of Ross County, 11 ahead of St Johnstone. Our big objective was to get 10 wins on the board. To get 10 as a newly-promoted team with eight games left is a huge testament to the players. It's a box ticked but we'll keep going. We won't get carried away."

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein: "It was one of those days for us. I don't know what to say.

"Most times when the ref comes to look at the screen there's an alteration in the result. I'll have more chances to look later on.

"I don't like going to ask [the referee] because I'll say something I'll regret. In the first half we should have had a pen I thought.

"Their goalie brought down Adama but for it not to be looked at puzzles me. The goalie took the ball. They protect themselves by raising their knees but he pushed his knee out to the right and caught Adama on the thigh and they haven't looked at it. That I'd like an answer to."

St Johnstone are away to Hibs next Saturday, while Dundee host Motherwell.

Both games kick off at 3pm.

