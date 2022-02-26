St Mirren 0-2 Hearts: Stephen Robinson’s first game in charge ends in defeat

Hearts returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a 2-0 victory over 10-man St Mirren to ruin Stephen Robinson’s first game as Buddies boss.

Jim Goodwin’s successor watched as Saints midfielder Connor Ronan was shown a straight red card in the 23rd minute by referee Greg Aitken for a hefty tackle on Beni Baningime.

Robbie Neilson’s visitors, who went into the game with three successive defeats in the league, eventually took advantage of the extra man as substitute Ellis Simms, on loan from Everton, opened the scoring in the 64th minute before midfielder Cammy Devlin added a second three minutes later.

It was a welcome three points for the third-placed Jambos as the home side suffered a first defeat in nine, although former Motherwell boss Robinson will wonder what might have happened had his side kept 11 players on the pitch.

Looking for a return to form, Neilson brought Craig Gordon, Baningime, Ben Woodburn, Liam Boyce, Gary Mackay-Steven and Craig Halkett back into the side, the latter returning after a six-game absence with a hamstring injury.

By contrast, Robinson named the same St Mirren side which started at Livingston last week, defender Charles Dunne able to play after his red card in the 1-1 draw was downgraded to a yellow.

Robinson took the applause of the home fans before kick-off but Boyce had a couple of early headers saved by Saints goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

The game took a twist midway through the first half when a challenge from Ronan, on loan from Wolves, left Jambos midfielder Baningime prostrate and Aitken produced his red card to the ire of the home supporters.

St Mirren forced a couple of corners to threaten really for the first time with Boyce having to make a decisive clearance amid a scramble and there was a penalty shout when striker Alex Greive went down in the box from a Woodburn challenge.

Aitken was unmoved as Buddies fans howled their displeasure which soon turned to relief when Boyce misjudged a Mackay-Steven cross just eight yards out.

Alnwick made a great save from Boyce in the 52nd minute when the forward was left with only the keeper to beat following a Barrie McKay cross and the subsequent melee as Hearts players tried to force the ball in ended in a goal kick.

Neilson then made a triple substitution with Alex Cochrane, Simms and Josh Ginnelly on for Mackay-Steven, Woodburn and Nathaniel Atkinson.

And, as the visitors pressed with renewed purpose, it was Simms, from a McKay cross, who eventually got the ball in the net at the second attempt after Alnwick had made an initial save.

Moments later, Boyce almost forced the ball past Alnwick from a couple of yards out but Hearts did get their second when Devlin slammed into the net from 16 yards after the St Mirren keeper was left on the ground after thwarting Ginnelly, resuming after getting treatment.

In the 75th minute Simms almost got his second with a shot which was tipped over the bar by Alnwick for a corner he collected with ease but the damage was done.

St Mirren, to their credit, kept battling away but the task was too onerous.

What the managers said...

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said: "The whole game was dictated by decisions today unfortunately. Nothing seems to have changed since I have been away.

"The second goal, Jack is adamant he has the ball in his hands. He is adamant he had the ball under full control. The big lad goes through, follows through and the ball ricochets free.

"I think everybody was surprised not to hear a whistle, including the fourth official, he told me.

"The penalty on Alex, again, for me it looked like a blatant penalty and the boy is on a yellow card.

"The red card in the first half changes the game completely, rightly or wrongly, I have yet to see the decision back but it didn't look like there was too much malice in it.

"He didn't know where the ball was as he turns into the player so that is a real debatable one but unfortunately we have been done by decisions today.

"I will look at the red card obviously to see if it is worth appealing against. In football you can control certain things, you can't control referee's decision making. It's probably best I say no more."

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: "The sending-off made a difference to the game but prior to that I thought we were playing well anyway.

"The ref got the key decisions right. We've seen the tackle on the TV and it's a stonewall red card. It's not malicious but the boy has gone over the top of the ball.

"For the penalty, the player jumps into the challenge and looked for it. I know Stephen will probably see it differently.

"For our second goal, you have to challenge for it. The keeper dives at his feet and they come together but I don't see an issue with that."

After three successive defeats in the league it was a welcome three points for the Jambos and Neilson noted the return of some key players.

He said: "The subs made a difference to us. We don't have a big squad, we went with quality over quantity.

"Today, we had (Craig) Gordon, (Craig) Halkett, Beni Baningime and (Liam) Boyce back.

"That's the spine of our team, really experienced players and our best performers this season.

"That allows us to have quality like Simms and (Josh) Ginnelly on the bench to come on. So I'm delighted with the whole group."

St Mirren travel to Celtic, while Hearts host Aberdeen, with both Scottish Premiership games kicking off at 7.45pm on Wednesday.