Stoke 2-4 Brighton: Joao Pedro at the double as Brighton made to battle

Joao Pedro scored twice late on as Brighton avoided an FA Cup upset at Championship side Stoke with a 4-2 comeback win.

The hosts - who had not beaten top-flight opposition in the competition since they reached the final in 2011 - had held the lead for 35 first-half minutes courtesy of Jan Paul Van Hecke's own goal, after which Steven Schumacher's team were the better side.

However, Brighton's Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan let fly from 20 yards in the final minute of six added on before the interval and captain Lewis Dunk headed last season's semi-finalists ahead just after the break.

Dunk's raised arm conceded the penalty from which Lewis Baker equalised and it needed Pedro's 14th and 15th goals of the season to see the Premier League team through in the final 19 minutes.

Schumacher is only five matches into his reign in the Potteries and this was his first defeat - although he has had four draws - but the way his players took the game to opponents 32 places above them offers hope for the 19th-placed second-tier club.

Image: Joao Pedro celebrates his goal with team-mate Danny Welbeck

After Pedro's early deflected shot looped just wide of the post the momentum was all Stoke's with Mehdi Leris forcing the first save from Bart Verbruggen, one of four changes made by Roberto De Zerbi.

It was from that right-hand channel that Stoke took the lead as Dunk's intended pass for Pedro was intercepted by Ki-Jana Hoever, stepping out from centre-back, and he slid in South Korean midfielder Bae Jun-ho, whose low cross was turned in by Van Hecke.

The 21-year-old Hoever, performing a hybrid role as the third centre-back stepping into midfield, was at the heart of all Stoke's best play and twice set up Wesley, who curled wide and headed straight at Verbruggen.

But just seconds from the break goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, making his debut after signing on loan from Leicester 24 hours earlier having not played for the Foxes, was beaten by Estupinan's drive and the advantage swung to Brighton.

Dunk had been a threat from set-pieces and he headed home Billy Gilmour's far-post cross just moments after Daniel Johnson and Sead Haksabanovic both got in each other's way as they ran onto Hoever's inviting cutback.

Stoke responded with Wouter Burger's 25-yard shot, turned behind by Verbruggen, and from the resulting corner substitute Luke McNally's header hit the raised arm of Dunk, who knew little about it but had no VAR to save him and Baker drove home from the spot.

At that point the game could have gone either way but Brighton's greater experience told as Pedro headed in Pascal Gross' cross and then converted Van Hecke' square pass as the visitors made it past the third round for the seventh time in eight seasons.

De Zerbi: I hadn't heard of Pedro

Image: Roberto De Zerbi believes there is more to come from Joao Pedro

Roberto De Zerbi admitted he had never heard of Pedro before the forward arrived at Brighton in the summer, saying: "The credit for Joao Pedro is to the club.

"The recruitment department told me the name of Joao. I didn't know Joao before he came with us."

De Zerbi added: "I love Joao Pedro and I know his potential. I know how he can improve and become important for us.

"I would like always something more. I think he can reach a higher level and to reach that level he can play better, he can push more and more.

"I would like him to start the game in the beginning, not in the second half or after 20 minutes, and I will tell him my opinion."

Brighton heading to Wembley again?

Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom:

"The Premier League side found the enterprise and creativity to win on the cliched 'cold evening in Stoke.'

"The home team were handed a lifeline with a dubious penalty award, but they weren't able to resist the Brighton fightback as the game became stretched.

"Roberto De Zerbi was visibly delighted, at one stage he was so happy he went running onto the pitch to celebrate one of the goals.

"Last season Brighton beat Stoke on their way to Wembley... could it be history repeating?"

