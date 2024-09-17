Stoke 1-1 Fleetwood (2-1 on pens): Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson the hero as Potters seal Carabao Cup progression

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was the hero as Stoke started life after Steven Schumacher with a 2-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup.

The League Two visitors were bidding to reach the fourth round of the competition for the first time in their history.

Charlie Adam's side forced a shoot-out as Rhys Bennett cancelled out Michael Rose's header in stoppage time at the bet365 Stadium.

But Johansson kept out spot-kicks from Phoenix Patterson and Ryan Graydon before Mipo Odubeko and Ryan Broom both missed from 12 yards as Stoke, who sacked Schumacher on Monday, advanced.

Jay Lynch, who kept out Stoke's first penalty in the shoot-out, made a string of fine saves to keep the hosts at bay.

Million Manhoef rattled the bar with a free-kick before Andrew Moran nodded the rebound over.

After the break, Lynch - who earlier denied Lewis Koumas - stopped the Welshman again before another top save kept out Eric-Junior Bocat.

But there was nothing he could do to stop Rose heading home Sol Sidibe's cross at the back post in the second half.

Patterson almost sent the game to penalties when he was superbly kept out by Johansson late on.

But there was still time for Bennett to convert from Patterson's dangerous delivery in stoppage time before the shoot-out heartache.

Shawcross: My best day in football

Stoke caretaker boss Ryan Shawcross:

"It was probably my best day in football. Take away my playing days, that was the best for me after a whirlwind 24 hours for the club.

"I wasn't expecting it, but to lead Stoke City it's something I've aspired to do since doing my coaching badges.

"For us to play so well and for me to enjoy it, it was brilliant. We could have finished it before the shoot-out.

"What I wanted to do was give some young lads a chance, they are the future of the club and that was my job today.

"I thought we played some great stuff. Some of our attacking play was brilliant, it was great to watch. From the sidelines it was everything I asked of them."

Adam: We kept going until the very end

Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam:

"I'm really pleased with the character of the boys to keep going until the very end.

"We managed to get a late equaliser and take the game to penalties.

"Look, it wasn't to be at the end and it's a tough one to take. But you can't fault any player willing to step up and take a penalty."