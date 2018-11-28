Stoke vs Derby preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Stoke have a fully-fit squad going into their game against Derby at the bet365 stadium.

Tom Ince recovered from a hernia operation to play against QPR at the weekend and could start against his former club.

Manager Gary Rowett said: "Every player is available, there are no injuries from the QPR game, Sam Clucas and Tom Ince got through it quite well so now it's about making the right decision and putting the right team out there to win the game." Rowett could make changes after suggesting he would utilise the depth of his squad with two matches in quick succession.

Jayden Bogle could return to the Derby line-up after missing last Saturday's 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday due to illness. Bogle is now back in training after seeing a run of 13 successive starts come to an end, with Andre Wisdom having taken his place against the Owls.

Midfielder Mason Mount, meanwhile, looks set for another start after making a strong 70-minute return from an ankle injury against Wednesday. And both Craig Bryson and Martyn Waghorn have increased Rams boss Frank Lampard's options after completing their respective recoveries from a calf muscle injury and hamstring strain.

Opta stats

Stoke and Derby haven't met since January 2012 in the League Cup fourth round - the Potters won 2-0 at Pride Park.

The last league meeting between Stoke and Derby was in February 2007 - the Potters won 2-0.

Derby have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league games, although they've picked up five wins in the process (D3 L2).

No side has won more points from losing positions in the Championship this term than Derby (13).

Stoke manager Gary Rowett is facing Derby for the first time since he departed them at the end of last season - his last game against them was as Birmingham manager in January 2016, a 3-0 win.

Prutton's prediction

This is a big game for Gary Rowett, as he faces the side he left in the summer for the Potteries. He clearly thought he would have a better chance of promotion with Stoke but it hasn't quite worked out that way so far.

Frank Lampard would have had a long time to dwell on that defeat to Aston Villa, so full credit to Derby for bouncing back with a victory right after the international break. I fancy them to have too much energy for Stoke.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)