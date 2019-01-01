The day Arsenal's champions became Invincibles

"This team will be remembered forever" Arsenal captain, Patrick Vieira

There was the title celebration at Tottenham. The notorious clash with Ruud van Nistelrooy at Old Trafford. The stunning solo goal from Thierry Henry against Liverpool.

Arsenal's unbeaten Premier League triumph in 2003/04 was packed with iconic moments.

But the completeness of the achievement demanded the team deliver in every match, regardless of opponent, venue, form, or fitness. For nine months. It wasn’t always glamorous – despite the attacking magnificence the team could produce. And it certainly wasn't always straightforward.

P38 W26 D12 L0. Each of those 12 draws represent matches where this team’s place in history could have been extinguished by one simple error.

This was a record always on the line, always on the verge of slipping away.

It was almost over before it had started.

Arsenal were down to 10 men inside 25 minutes against Everton on the opening weekend. They then fell behind. But they summoned up a response; a recurring trait which would be as crucial to their campaign as Henry’s goals or Dennis Bergkamp’s assists.

Chelsea, who would eventually finish second, took the lead after 27 seconds at Stamford Bridge in February. Arsenal bounced back.

Manchester United and Chelsea knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup and Champions League in back-to-back games at the start of April. They were then trailing at half-time to Liverpool in their next Premier League game. A Henry hat-trick took them to victory.

That steel was a characteristic they needed to call upon on the final day of the season, too. Drama ran through the season and book-ended this tight-rope walk towards immortality.

This time the opponent was an already-relegated Leicester side. Another comeback was needed. The most important one – because it would be the last one. And a place in legend was on the line…