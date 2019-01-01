How Hayes' tactical evolution kept Chelsea one step ahead

Fast breaks and 4-4-2

Hayes may be pragmatic but her Chelsea were still a side that sought to dominate games, recording an average of nearly 60 per cent possession during the 2023/24 WSL season.

In some ways, Hayes' final Chelsea side was her most effective in possession, recording nearly 16 open-play sequences of more than 10 passes and almost 130 completed passes into the final third per match - both the highest figures of her time in charge.

The 23/24 vintage also demonstrated an improvement in their pressing, recording 9.3 possession wins in the final third - their largest number for four seasons.

But Chelsea didn't try to pass teams to death - they had various ways of exposing their opponents. Remarkably, they recorded 19 fast breaks - six more than any other WSL side and more than double than in any previous season under Hayes.

It was an effective tactic, too. Chelsea scored from eight of their 19 fast breaks. No other side scored more than three goals in that manner.

The Blues also attempted more crosses per 90 than in the two previous seasons - a smart move when you're effectively playing with two strikers a lot of the time.

Hayes often deployed her preferred 4-2-3-1 this season but the attacking midfielder played higher than in previous campaigns, often functioning as a second striker.

Against Manchester United in her final game - a 6-0 win that secured the title - Mayra Ramirez and Catarina Macario started as a pair in attack.

In the 1-0 away win against Barcelona in April - the Spanish side's first home defeat in more than five years - Lauren James took the place of Macario as Hayes switched to a 3-5-2. That tactical flexibility on show again.

The 3-0 win against Ajax the previous month was perhaps the perfect demonstration of the adaptability Hayes instilled in her team.

Shorn of Ramirez and Sam Kerr due to injury, Sjoeke Nusken - a midfielder who can play in defence - joined James up front. She scored twice.

Hayes provided an insight into the reasons for her tinkering, telling Sky Sports: "The hardest part of coaching is the attacking play.

"When you're regularly playing teams that are blocks and have 10 bodies behind the ball, it's much harder to coach a team to break it down than coach a team to stay in that shape.

"I've always had to coach a team to break something down. How you drag bodies out, how you isolate players to maybe expose just one weakness in that defence, takes a lot of work.

"I remember listening to Pep Guardiola talk about it and he said, 'I might just find the weakness is their centre-half defends their near post too narrow or too deep, and we'll target that zone'.

"You have to be as succinct as that when you're playing against teams that are willing to be without the ball.

"That's the hardest part of coaching, and not many get to do it because they might not always have that luxury."