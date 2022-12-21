Championship, League One and League Two LIVE!

Seven Championship matches are live on Sky Sports on Boxing Day - find out how to watch them hereKick Off 12.30pm: Sunderland vs Blackburn - Live on Sky SportsLIVE Championship table | Free Championship highlightsGet Sky Sports | Bet with Sky Bet | Get a NOW Sky Sports Day Pass to watch the gameChampionship fixtures (All 3pm KO unless stated)Watford vs Millwall (12pm)Bristol City vs West BromHull vs BlackpoolMiddlesbrough vs WiganPreston vs HuddersfieldRotherham vs Stoke Sheff Utd vs CoventryCardiff vs QPR (5.15pm)Luton vs Norwich (7.45pm)