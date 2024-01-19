Sunderland 0-1 Hull City: Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho volleys winner to earn narrow win for Liam Rosenior's Tigers

Sunderland vs Hull City. Sky Bet Championship.
Stadium of LightAttendance40,219.
Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday | Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho hits deflected volley to help Liam Rosenior's men to victory
Friday 19 January 2024 22:12, UK
Fabio Carvalho's volley helped Hull to a 1-0 win over Sunderland on Friday night, which took them back into the Championship play-off places.
The 21-year-old forward - on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season - connected with a cross delivered by fellow Reds loanee Tyler Morton and hit a first-time effort that was taken over the line by a slight deflection.
Jack Clarke - as ever, the bright spark for the Black Cats - created six chances, but while Michael Beale's men attempted 15 shots and won 12 corners, they were unable to prevent Ryan Allsop keeping a clean sheet.
Hull replace Coventry in sixth place as a result of their first win in three games, while Sunderland - who would have taken sixth with only a draw - stay eighth, two points further behind.
Sunderland's Michael Beale:
Hull's Liam Rosenior:
Sunderland are back in action at 3pm on Saturday January 27, when they welcome Stoke to the Stadium of Light.
Hull, meanwhile, do not play until a week later, on Saturday February 3, when they host Millwall at the MKM Stadium.