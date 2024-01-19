Sunderland 0-1 Hull City: Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho volleys winner to earn narrow win for Liam Rosenior's Tigers

Fabio Carvalho's volley helped Hull to a 1-0 win over Sunderland on Friday night, which took them back into the Championship play-off places.

The 21-year-old forward - on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season - connected with a cross delivered by fellow Reds loanee Tyler Morton and hit a first-time effort that was taken over the line by a slight deflection.

Jack Clarke - as ever, the bright spark for the Black Cats - created six chances, but while Michael Beale's men attempted 15 shots and won 12 corners, they were unable to prevent Ryan Allsop keeping a clean sheet.

Hull replace Coventry in sixth place as a result of their first win in three games, while Sunderland - who would have taken sixth with only a draw - stay eighth, two points further behind.

The managers

Sunderland's Michael Beale:

Hull's Liam Rosenior:

Sunderland are back in action at 3pm on Saturday January 27, when they welcome Stoke to the Stadium of Light.

Hull, meanwhile, do not play until a week later, on Saturday February 3, when they host Millwall at the MKM Stadium.