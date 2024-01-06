Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle: Alexander Isak scores twice as Magpies win first Wear-Tyne derby since 2011 in FA Cup tie

Newcastle reached the FA Cup fourth round by picking up their first Wear-Tyne derby win in seven attempts – as Sunderland gifted them all three goals in a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

The first encounter between these two arch-rivals in eight years promised a tasty contest given Sunderland's promising season as the sixth-placed team in the Championship, and Newcastle's recent poor run.

But the Magpies' dominance reflected the recent history between these two, as they dominated the first half before Daniel Ballard put into his own net from Joelinton's cross (35).

Image: Joelinton celebrates after a Dan Ballard own goal gives Newcastle the lead at Sunderland

Sunderland then shot themselves in the foot after half-time as Pierre Ekwah gave the ball away in the box to allow Alexander Isak to double the lead 36 seconds into the restart (46).

Michael Beale's Black Cats tried to get back into the cup tie as Alex Pritchard hit the crossbar then forced Martin Dubravka into a superb one-handed save.

But a bad afternoon for Ballard was compounded after he gave away a late penalty for a foul on Anthony Gordon, which Isak dispatched as the clock ticked into 90.

Image: Anthony Gordon clashes with Dan Ballard

But Newcastle held on for their first derby win over Sunderland in 13 years - and a spot in the hat for round four eases the pressure on Eddie Howe, with this game a potential banana skin amid a dismal Premier League run.

"I never felt that way about the draw," he told ITV. "It was a good thing for us, if you win it of course. If you don't, it's a little different, but the boys did a professional job.

"I thought we handled the occasion very well, brave with the ball and composed. And we didn't let them get ahead of steam and use the crowd, especially in the first half.

"It was better, I still feel we were a bit off our best. But it was a big step in the right direction."

Player ratings Sunderland: Patterson; Hume (4), O'Nien (6), Ballard (5), Alese (5); Neil (6), Ekwah (4), Bellingham (5); Pritchard (6), Rusyn (5), Clarke (4)



Subs: Ba (n/a)



Newcastle: Dubravka (8); Trippier (7), Schar (6), Botman (7), Burn (7); Guimaraes (7), Longstaff (6), Joelinton (8); Almiron (7), Isak (8), Gordon (7)



Subs: Miley (6), Lascelles (n/a), Ritchie (n/a), Livramento (n/a), Dummett (n/a)



Player of the match: Joelinton (Newcastle)

How the Magpies spoiled Sunderland's big day

The tense local rivalry between these two teams was summed up with the first chance of the game after two minutes as Sunderland fan and goalkeeper Anthony Patterson denied Newcastle supporter Sean Longstaff from close range with a brilliant reflex save.

The returning Kieran Trippier set up that early chance and the lively right-back found Longstaff again at the near post, but the Newcastle midfielder could only spoon his effort over the Sunderland crossbar.

Team news Sunderland named an unchanged side from the 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day, meaning Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Jude, started.

Newcastle welcomed back Kieran Trippier from injury as he replaced Tino Livramento, with Miguel Almiron starting over Lewis Miley.

Longstaff missed a third big chance as he fired over from inside the box but it wasn't long until Newcastle's dominance finally told.

Moments after he was spared giving away a penalty for a foul on Isak, Ballard inadvertently diverted Joelinton's cross into his own net after good work from the Brazilian down the left.

Newcastle could have doubled their lead through Almiron's spectacular overhead kick which bounced wide, but they took just 36 seconds in the second half to find a second.

It came in very fortunate circumstances as Sunderland's Ekwah dallied on the ball and Almiron picked his pocket. The winger squared to Isak, who wrongfooted Patterson to double the lead.

Sunderland then started to show some intent as Ekwah's deflected shot from distance was well kept out by Dubravka, moments before Pritchard struck the bar from a dipping and swerving effort from a similar area.

Image: Miguel Almiron makes a challenge on Jobe Bellingham

Pritchard then forced Dubravka into a solid save with a strike from the outside of his boot, as Sunderland's confidence grew.

At the other end, Newcastle pushed for a third as Almiron's strike in the top corner was only denied by a brilliant goal-saving header by O'Nien, before Gordon fired wide from a tight angle.

The result was sealed when Gordon burst down the left after Sunderland gifted them possession, with Ballard clattering the Newcastle forward in the box. Isak stepped up and cooly sent Patterson the wrong way.

In the end, it was easy street for Newcastle in their neighbours' back yard as they kept their first clean sheet in five games in the process.

Beale: Experience and know-how won it for Newcastle

Sunderland manager Michael Beale speaking to ITV:

"I thought the two goals in the second half were poor, the one at the beginning and the one at the end. The first half our shape was good but we were untidy when we got the ball back. But the second half we got to the worst possible start.

"In the second half, Pritch was unlucky with hitting the bar and the goalkeeper makes one fantastic save.

"The difference between the two games was experience and know-how. It won't be good words for the dans to hear right now but it's the reality for us right now. This result roday could help us in the Championship campaign for sure."

Keane blasts Sunderland defending for second goal

Image: Newcastle striker Alexander Isak celebrates at the Stadium of Light

Sky Sports' Roy Keane on ITV:

"Sunderland had a go, at half-time they were still in the game. But from 2-0 it was game over. We saw the quality, pace and the power of Newcastle, who feel they have recharged their batteries.

"It was a really good game for Newcastle to have today to reset their season with a 3-0 win over Sunderland. They were really comfortable.

"There was a lack of quality from Sunderland who gifted some goals to them, which doesn't help. They are young players, they will learn from their own results but when you're playing on the edge of your own box, it's madness.

"You're under pressure, you're trying to get back in the game and he [Ekwah] is trying to beat him [on the edge of the box]? They were trying to put them under pressure using energy and then it's game over.

"Young players have to learn the game, but this is utter madness. The amount of goals we see on the TV from defenders taking chances, all weekend we've seen it and we saw it in such a big game here.

"That will define a young player's career, decision-making. Certainly a minute into the second half against your big rivals, you don't try and beat a man on the edge of your own box."

Howe: Our extra gear is back

Image: Newcastle players celebrate their third goal

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe:

"Physically today was a big strong performance, the rest we had in between the last game served us well. Energy levels looked at their maximum. That's been the hallmark of us for a long period of time.

"Not through a lack of effort, but the extra gear was missing from our performances in recent weeks and that's made a big difference.

"The bigger the game, the more you enjoy it. We enjoyed the occasion, there was nothing new for us in terms of the high profile games we played in and the grounds we visited.

"Today we knew the result was big for our supporters and the way they've supported us away from home this season, it was good we could do that for us."

Sunderland's next game is on Saturday January 13 when they travel to Ipswich in the Championship, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm. The Black Cats then host Hull on Friday January 19, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Newcastle's next outing is at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday January 13; kick-off 5.30pm. The Magpies then play away to Aston Villa on Tuesday January 30; kick-off 8.15pm.