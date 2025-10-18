Sunderland 2-0 Wolves: Black Cats move up to seventh in the Premier League as visitors still winless

Sunderland’s impressive start to life back in the Premier League continued as the Wearsiders beat winless Wolves 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris's well-drilled team have now earned 10 points from their first four home matches of a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1968-69 and despite sustained second-half Wolves pressure, were worth their hard-earned victory.

Sunderland opened the scoring after a lovely passing move involving both full-backs as Nordi Mukiele and Trai Hume played a neat one-two on the edge of the area, with the former sweeping home from close range, albeit with a helping hand - literally - from Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The visitors struggled dealing with a series of long Mukiele throws throughout the first period, one of which nearly produced a second goal after a flick on fell to the unmarked Hume at the back post, only for the right back's close-range header to strike the outside of the post.

Vitor Pereira would have been pleased with his players' response to a lacklustre first 45 minutes, but with no end product, his side were undone again in stoppage time as the hosts broke, with the unfortunate Ladislav Krejci diverting an intended through ball past his own 'keeper.

As a result, Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table after a sixth defeat in eight league games, while Sunderland move up to the heady heights of seventh.

