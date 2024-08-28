Swansea 0-1 Wycombe: Richard Kone winner sees Chairboys stun Luke Williams' side in South Wales

Wycombe shocked Championship side Swansea in the Carabao Cup as a first-half strike from Richard Kone earned the visitors a 1-0 win in the second round.

Following on from their 2-0 home win at Northampton in the first round, Matt Bloomfield's League One side fully deserved the upset win as they booked their place in round three for just the third time in the club's history.

Image: Richard Kone scored the winner at the Swansea.com Stadium

Carabao Cup third-round draw: Liverpool vs West Ham

Man City vs Watford

Arsenal vs Bolton

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Wycombe vs Aston Villa

Coventry vs Tottenham

Walsall vs Leicester

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Preston vs Fulham

Everton vs Southampton

QPR vs Crystal Palace

Stoke vs Fleetwood

Brighton vs Wolves

AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle

Chelsea vs Barrow

Kieran Sadlier had already missed a golden chance to put them ahead, firing wide with his left foot after going through, when five minutes before the break Kone made no mistake from close range after being teed up by Matt Butcher.

Swansea, who made eight changes from the derby draw with Cardiff on Sunday, barely threatened until manager Luke Williams made a triple substitution just before the hour mark, sending on Ben Cabango, Josh Tymon and Ronald.

Carabao Cup dates: Round Three: w/c September 16/23

Round Four: October 30

Quarter-finals: December 18

Semi-finals: January 8 (first leg) & February 5 (second leg)

Final: March 16

And it was Ronald whose floated cross created a big chance for Florian Bianchini at the back post, but the Frenchman skewed his header back across goal.

Joe Allen and Liam Cullen were also thrown into the mix as Swansea pressed, but after Allen could only stab over following a goalmouth scramble, the visitors held on.

Williams criticises Swansea's 'lethargic attitude

Swansea's Luke Williams:

"The first half was atrocious. We improved after that, but it's still not a good performance.

"There was a lack of energy, lack of intensity, lack of aggression, and lack of quality in a disjointed performance.

"They've certainly been told they can't come out with that type of lethargic attitude."

Bloomfield: I'm immensely proud

Wycombe's Matt Bloomfield:

"We played some really good stuff in the first half and we knew we were going to have large spells without the ball. We worked hard on our shape and structure.

"We had to enjoy it when we had the ball playing against a possession-based team. We created some good chances in the first half.

"We had nine or 10 players out and we had to rotate the team. I'm immensely proud of the way the boys defended.

"We knew we'd need to be so well drilled in and out of possession and we executed it superbly. We had a lot of players missing through injury but the lads performed excellently."