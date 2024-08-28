Swansea 0-1 Wycombe: Richard Kone winner sees Chairboys stun Luke Williams' side in South Wales

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers. Carabao Cup Second Round.
Swansea.com Stadium.
Report and free match highlights from the Carabao Cup second round match between Swansea City and Wycombe Wanderers at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday night; Chairboys striker Richard Kone scores the winner as the Championship side are stunned
Wednesday 28 August 2024 23:48, UK
Wycombe shocked Championship side Swansea in the Carabao Cup as a first-half strike from Richard Kone earned the visitors a 1-0 win in the second round.
Following on from their 2-0 home win at Northampton in the first round, Matt Bloomfield's League One side fully deserved the upset win as they booked their place in round three for just the third time in the club's history.
Kieran Sadlier had already missed a golden chance to put them ahead, firing wide with his left foot after going through, when five minutes before the break Kone made no mistake from close range after being teed up by Matt Butcher.
Swansea, who made eight changes from the derby draw with Cardiff on Sunday, barely threatened until manager Luke Williams made a triple substitution just before the hour mark, sending on Ben Cabango, Josh Tymon and Ronald.
And it was Ronald whose floated cross created a big chance for Florian Bianchini at the back post, but the Frenchman skewed his header back across goal.
Joe Allen and Liam Cullen were also thrown into the mix as Swansea pressed, but after Allen could only stab over following a goalmouth scramble, the visitors held on.
Swansea's Luke Williams:
"The first half was atrocious. We improved after that, but it's still not a good performance.
"There was a lack of energy, lack of intensity, lack of aggression, and lack of quality in a disjointed performance.
"They've certainly been told they can't come out with that type of lethargic attitude."
Wycombe's Matt Bloomfield:
"We played some really good stuff in the first half and we knew we were going to have large spells without the ball. We worked hard on our shape and structure.
"We had to enjoy it when we had the ball playing against a possession-based team. We created some good chances in the first half.
"We had nine or 10 players out and we had to rotate the team. I'm immensely proud of the way the boys defended.
"We knew we'd need to be so well drilled in and out of possession and we executed it superbly. We had a lot of players missing through injury but the lads performed excellently."