Swindon vs Man City: Pep Guardiola to miss FA Cup tie with Covid-19 with seven players isolating

Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City's FA Cup third-round tie at Swindon on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo.

Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the first-team bubble, City confirmed.

The club now have 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players isolating due to Covid-19. Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon.

Asked how Guardiola was, Borrell said: "He is fine. He has got the virus but fortunately he doesn't have a lot of symptoms."

Borrell would not confirm which players would be unavailable for Friday's game.

He said: "This is not for me to say. We have seven players (out) and I have to prepare for the game. I would not like to mention them because I might forget one. I don't think it is for me to say right now."

Borrell was asked if the high number of cases could lead to the match possibly being postponed.

He said: "We have prepared mentally for the game. We have to prepare for the game to happen. If tomorrow it is not possible because of more news, this is out of our reach for now.

"Possibly, (it will) be one of the most easy line-ups we have to decide. We just play with the ones available. We don't have much more."

As things stand, Friday's FA Cup match at the County Ground will go ahead. Following the fixture with Swindon, City are scheduled to face Chelsea in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday, January 15.

Earlier on Thursday, Burnley revealed manager Sean Dyche will miss their tie at home to Huddersfield Town after he tested positive for Covid-19.

His assistant Ian Woan will now take charge of the side until Dyche returns from his isolation period.

Swindon midfielder Jack Payne will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League leaders Manchester City with a knee injury.

Wales international Jonny Williams is rated as touch and go after not training fully this week as his workload is carefully managed after also coming off during the 5-2 Sky Bet League Two win over Northampton.

Captain Dion Conroy is available again after the centre-half served a two-match ban, while Lewis Ward is set to cover in goal for Jojo Wollacott, who is away with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations, and goalkeeper Emmanuel Idem should also be in the squad after his free transfer.

Defender Jake O'Brien has arrived on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season, but forward Alex Gilbert has been recalled by parent club Brentford.

Man City will be without seven first-team players and manager Pep Guardiola following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Premier League club have not yet made public which players have tested positive for Covid-19 but Phil Foden and Oleksandar Zinchenko did miss last week's game at Arsenal through self-isolation.

Defender John Stones has sat out the last three games with a knock. Winger Riyad Mahrez is away on international duty with Algeria so also misses out.

This is the first meeting in any competition between Swindon and Man City since an FA Cup third round tie in January 2002, the Citizens winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Paulo Wanchope and Kevin Horlock.

Manchester City have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with Swindon in all competitions (L1), with these matches taking place between 1988 and 2002.

Swindon Town are looking to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2011-12 - their third round match that season was a 2-1 victory against Wigan Athletic, the last time they faced Premier League opposition in the competition.

Man City have progressed from their last seven FA Cup ties against sides from the fourth tier or lower, last losing against Blackpool in January 1984.

Man City's Bernardo Silva has been directly involved in nine goals in his last 10 starts in the FA Cup, scoring five and assisting four. The Portuguese has been on the winning side in 13 of his 14 appearances in the competition in total, losing only against League One Wigan in February 2018.

