Swindon 1-4 Man City: Premier League leaders into FA Cup fourth round despite Pep Guardiola's absence

A strong Manchester City side beat Swindon 4-1, despite Covid-19 problems in the Premier League leaders' camp, to progress to the FA Cup fourth round.

City manager Pep Guardiola and his assistant Juan Manuel Lillo both were missing after testing positive for Covid-19, along with up to 20 other staff members - including at least seven first-team players - but City still managed to field a very strong team with just four changes from their 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Bernardo Silva got the ball rolling on 14 minutes when finishing from close range following a lovely twisting run from the impressive Cole Palmer, before Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead when Swindon unsuccessfully tried to play out from the back.

Ilkay Gundogan made it 3-0 when whipping a clever free-kick home from 30 yards and City could afford Jesus to miss a penalty three minutes later. Swindon's vocal crowd were given a moment to remember with 12 minutes to go when Harry McKirdy scampered clear and finished neatly.

There was still time for Palmer to score his first FA Cup goal, curling home a tidy finish into the top corner from a tight angle. City now go into the hat for the fourth-round draw which takes place on Sunday.

How City strolled past League Two side...

It took just 90 seconds for City to show their intent when Joao Cancelo played in Silva but the City forward fired over the bar.

Team news Swindon goalkeeper Joe Wollacott is in Cameroon on AFCON duty with Ghana so Lewis Ward started between the sticks. Midfielder Jack Payne and central Mathieu Baudry missed out through injury.

After speculation that Man City may play a team full of youngsters, Guardiola went completely the other way and played his strongest XI available. Ilkay Gundogan, Zack Steffen, Cole Palmer and Kyle Walker were the only changes from the 2-1 win at Arsenal.

City, after dominating the majority of the possession, took the lead in the 14th minute. Palmer played the ball into the box and Silva timed his run perfectly to tap in from close range.

Image: Bernardo Silva celebrates after giving Man City the lead at Swindon Town

The visitors did not have to wait too long to double their lead, with Jesus firing past Lewis Ward just before the half-hour mark. Swindon were caught unsuccessfully trying to play the ball out from the back, with City winning the ball back before Kevin De Bruyne played in the City striker to finish.

The home side looked to get forward at every opportunity to try and keep their FA Cup hopes alive, but City showed their superiority and class and were able to prevent any chances being created.

Gundogan added City's third in the 58th minute.

The visitors had been awarded a free-kick 30 yards out which Gundogan curled around the wall and into the bottom corner to all but secure his side's place in the fourth round.

Jesus missed a penalty shortly afterwards, a stuttering run-up and weak shot allowing Ward to save.

In the 78th minute, Swindon pulled a goal back, catching the Premier League champions on the break as McKirdy tucked away his fifth goal in two matches.

However, Manchester City restored their three-goal advantage almost immediately when the star of the show Palmer found the top corner from a tight angle.

Analysis: Palmer ready for the big-time

Image: Star man: Cole Palmer

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

When you have talent like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer progressing from the youth team into the first team, it perhaps explains why Pep Guardiola rarely gets too worked up about not signing players to beef up his forward line. There is no need when you have special talents like Palmer around.

Playing on the right of the City attack that yet again featured no out-and-out centre forward, the 19-year-old put in a performance beyond his years in what could have been a tricky environment at the County Ground. He was the most inexperienced City player on the pitch but turned in a man-of-the-match showing. Palmer's first act of influencing the game came on 14 minutes when dancing past his marker and serving up a tap-in for Bernardo Silva. Always positive and tricky with his play, Palmer was a constant outlet and showed his eye for goal in the second half with two rasping strikes that grazed the crossbar. His moment would come though when making it 4-1, the City talent whipping a ferocious effort into the far corner.

"Hopefully he enjoyed it," Palmer told ITV when asked about what Pep Guardiola would've made of his performance.

"I've just got to keep working hard. Got to keep going and try and get more minutes and help the team out."

Make no mistake, Palmer looks ready for a run in the City side. With Riyad Mahrez away with Algeria, Guardiola looks to have a like-for-like replacement tailormade to slot in. Would a start against Chelsea next Saturday be too much too soon? Guardiola has that decision to make.

What's next?

