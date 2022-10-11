 Skip to content
Switzerland Women vs Wales Women. Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off Round 2.

Letzigrund Stadion.

Switzerland Women 0

    Wales Women 1

    • R Roberts (19th minute)

    corner icon

    Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Rhiannon Roberts.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Fölmli.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Angharad James with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Luana Bühler.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kayleigh Green (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Carrie Jones (Wales Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kayleigh Green (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ceri Holland (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Switzerland Women 0, Wales Women 1. Rhiannon Roberts (Wales Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kayleigh Green with a headed pass following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Noëlle Maritz.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kayleigh Green (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Carrie Jones (Wales Women).

    post icon

    Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Géraldine Reuteler following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Angharad James (Wales Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Svenja Fölmli (Switzerland Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Gemma Evans (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Carrie Jones (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.