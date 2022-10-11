41' Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Rhiannon Roberts.

40' Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Fölmli.

37' Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Angharad James with a cross following a corner.

36' Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Luana Bühler.

35' Foul by Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women).

35' Kayleigh Green (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

34' Foul by Carrie Jones (Wales Women).

32' Foul by Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women).

32' Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25' Foul by Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women).

25' Kayleigh Green (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

23' Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland Women).

23' Ceri Holland (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Goal! Switzerland Women 0, Wales Women 1. Rhiannon Roberts (Wales Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kayleigh Green with a headed pass following a corner.

19' Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Noëlle Maritz.

18' Foul by Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women).

18' Kayleigh Green (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Foul by Carrie Jones (Wales Women).

14' Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Géraldine Reuteler following a set piece situation.

14' Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14' Foul by Angharad James (Wales Women).

11' Foul by Svenja Fölmli (Switzerland Women).

11' Gemma Evans (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women).

7' Carrie Jones (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First Half begins.