Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz on target as Spurs beaten at home

Aston Villa deepened Tottenham's woes as goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium condemned the hosts to a fourth Premier League loss in six games.

Spurs, needing to win to jump back above Manchester United into fourth place, produced another listless first-half display and fell behind for a 10th consecutive game when Emiliano Buendia pounced on a Hugo Lloris error shortly after the break.

Aston Villa defended resolutely, keeping Spurs at arm's length throughout, and doubled their advantage when Douglas Luiz, whose long-range effort had forced the mistake by Lloris for the opener, finished off a slick team goal from John McGinn's pass.

Spurs, without Dejan Kulusevski due to a minor ankle injury, could muster little in response, failing to even register a shot on target in the second period, with Harry Kane a peripheral figure, Heung-Min Son again lacking sharpness, and the home fans airing their frustrations with boos at the final whistle.

The result ramps up the pressure on head coach Antonio Conte and allows former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to extend his unbeaten record against Spurs to four Premier League games, the victory keeping Villa 12th in the Premier League table.

Full match report to follow...