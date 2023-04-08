Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son on target either side of Lewis Dunk header as Spurs edge heated top-four race battle

Harry Kane struck the winner as Tottenham fought their way to an important victory in the race for the top four, beating Brighton 2-1 in a heated contest which saw both managers sent off and the visitors denied three times by VAR.

Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi had clashed before the match even started, setting the tone for a feisty encounter which was lit up just 10 minutes in when Heung-Min Son bent in a beauty for his 100th Premier League goal. He is the first Asian player to reach that landmark.

Kaoru Mitoma then saw his strike controversially ruled out for handball, when the ball appeared to hit him high up on the shoulder or chest, with VAR eventually confirming the linesman's call.

But on 34 minutes Lewis Dunk powered in a header from a corner to give Brighton a deserved leveller on his 200th Premier League appearance for the club.

Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck thought he had completed the comeback when he slammed a shot at goal 10 minutes into the second half but the effort deflected in off his team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, with VAR deciding it hit the Argentine's arm on the way through and disallowing the goal.

Moments later there was a melee on the sidelines, as the teams' coaching staff squared up to each other. Stellini stepped away from the pushing and shoving but, like De Zerbi, was shown a red for failing to control his coaches.

There was more drama to come, with Mitoma then denied what looked to be a certain penalty when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed a clearance, caught the Brighton forward and then trod on his foot in the box - but for a third time Brighton came out on the wrong side of a VAR check.

Despite Brighton dominating possession and territory it was Spurs who had the final say, though, with Kane smashing in Hojbjerg's cut-back to grab a vital three points in the chase for Champions League football.

Spurs remain fifth but have opened up a seven-point gap on Brighton and can focus attention on the three-point deficit to Manchester United and Newcastle, who each have a game in hand. Brighton slip to seventh, with Aston Villa leapfrogging them with a win over Nottingham Forest.

The VAR calls which went against Brighton

Clashes on the sidelines: Stellini and De Zerbi sent off

Image: Backroom staff from Spurs and Brighton clash on the touchline

Image: Cristian Stellini protests his innocence after referee Stuart Attwell shows him a red card

Image: Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi clash on the touchline

How the drama unfolded...

It was six months to the day since Tottenham won 1-0 at Brighton, with Kane the match-winner on that occasion too. Spurs were in the midst of their best start to a Premier League season back then, progress under Antonio Conte seemed on course and the result was one of five winless matches at the start of new Brighton boss De Zerbi's tenure. Mood and momentum seemed to have shifted for both teams before kick-off on Saturday.

But this could be a huge three points for Tottenham in their pursuit of a place in Europe's elite club competition - and a hammer blow for Brighton's hopes of upsetting the big boys.

The stakes at play in this game were plain to see when De Zerbi repeatedly jabbed his finger towards Stellini before the first whistle had even been blown, appearing to pull his compatriot up on pre-match comments about the Brighton boss simply building on Graham Potter's good work on the south coast.

Image: Heung-Min Son celebrates after opening the scoring

Amid the anger, Son produced a moment of art, curling his shot into the side-netting from the corner of the penalty box to bring up his milestone moment.

Brighton thought for a second they had levelled when Mitoma brought down Mac Allister's excellent lofted pass and finished past Hugo Lloris - but a flag immediately went up and a long, long VAR check eventually sided with the handball call. It looked harsh on the Japan international.

But the visitors did get that deserved equaliser as half-time approached, with Dunk thundering in a back-post header when he was given space to attack a corner.

Brighton started the second half with authority in possession again and nice link up between Welbeck and March looked to have brought them a second with the help of a deflection off Mac Allister catching out Lloris - but VAR ruled it had gone in off his arm.

There were then incredible scenes in the dugouts as Spurs and Brighton coaching staff clashed. Stellini and De Zerbi continued the debate about what had gone on as they were marched down the tunnel.

Cristian Romero flew into a challenge on Mitoma seconds after the restart and could well have followed them back to the dressing room had he connected. But Brighton kept their composure and forced another penalty shout when Hojbjerg trod on Mitoma. Again VAR did not see it their way.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates after putting Spurs back ahead

Spurs had been a threat on the counter all afternoon, though, and it was a swift move up the pitch which brought the winner, with Kane blasting home. That turned chants of 'Levy out' to cheers from the home support.

Those fans had seen their side give up injury-time goals to draw in each of their last two games but they held on this time to keep pace in the top-four race.

Stellini: First time VAR on our side this season

Tottenham interim head coach Cristian Stellini to Sky Sports: "It is the first time this season we are lucky with the VAR. We have to enjoy his moment because we were many times not lucky with VAR. One time it happened for us. We respected many times VAR decisions. Today, everyone has to respect it.

"I start to say what happened on the pitch, stays on pitch. I think I was quiet and focused on the game, I would like to use my energy to use my team to do my best. The rule is the head coach has to manage the bench, I have to respect the rule. If you look at what happened, I didn't say anything. I tried to keep calm. I am the head coach and have to respect decision. Our team used the situation to create energy, that's because it helped us.

"We conceded their aggression. We were not so aggressive. We were quiet, focused on the game only. I don't want to speak about this. I want to speak about the game. The way we finished, fought and didn't concede the goal."

On the pre-match handshake clash with De Zerbi: "Nothing. Sometimes when we speak, Italian people seem aggressive. We were not aggressive. I don't want to speak about other managers. This is only the second game I'm a head coach. I want to respect every manager."

Dunk: I don't see the point of VAR

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk to Sky Sports: "That's football. I thought we were the better team, dominated the game. Created two chances and scored two goals which was poor from us but I don't understand football sometimes.

"Apparently one of them hit Alexis on the hand. The other one, VAR made a tight decision, it looks like it's above the arm. They make a decision on that but can't make a decision on a blatant foul on Mitoma? I don't understand VAR.

"The amount on this game for us and them was humongous. A blatant penalty a 1-1 they don't give. We don't feel sorry for ourselves. We have many more games to go. I don't see the point of VAR in football."

