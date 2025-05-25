Tottenham 1-4 Brighton: Europa League winners suffer heavy defeat to finish 17th as Seagulls miss out on Europe

Europa League winners Tottenham were brought back down to earth with a final-day 4-1 home hammering by Brighton, who missed out on European qualification despite their eighth-placed finish.

Four days on from ending their 17-year trophy drought with Europa League glory in Bilbao, Spurs' party atmosphere was punctured by a stunning Brighton second-half turnaround.

It meant Tottenham finished a dismal 17th in the Premier League - their lowest finish since promotion to the top flight in 1978 - as they became the first side in top-flight history to lose 22 games in a 38-game season and not be relegated.

A 22nd league defeat of the season also equalled Spurs' all-time club record for most defeats in a league season (22 in 1934/35).

Their appalling domestic season is what has put Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's future in serious doubt, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy failing to provide clarity on the Australian's position in his end-of-season message.

Dominic Solanke's first-half penalty opener had looked to have kept the party going in north London, but Spurs' Europa League hangover came to the fore in the second half as Brighton blew them away.

Josh Hinshelwood scored twice in the space of 13 minutes, following up his 51st-minute equaliser with a clever backheeled finish to complete the turnaround.

Yves Bissouma then brought down Diego Gomez for a penalty to allow Matt O'Riley to further Brighton's advantage in the 88th minute.

Gomez then scored a stunning stoppage-time strike to pile more misery on Spurs, although it did not dampen the Europa League trophy parade at full-time.

Story of the match in stats...

