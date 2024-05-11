Tottenham 2-1 Burnley: Spurs' Champions League hopes alive as Clarets relegated from Premier League

Micky van de Ven's late goal has kept Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive, but their 2-1 win condemned Burnley to Premier League relegation.

Both teams needed a win for their respective battles at either end of the table, and Jacob Bruun Larsen's goal (25) gave the Clarets hope of three points.

But in an even first half, a fine solo effort from Pedro Porro (32) gave Tottenham an equaliser soon after.

Spurs dominated the second half, but it took an 82nd-minute strike from Van de Ven to secure their victory.

It sees Tottenham close the gap to four points on Aston Villa, who face Liverpool on Monday Night Football. But Unai Emery's side will secure fourth spot if they win that game, meaning Spurs will miss out on Champions League football for next season.

Burnley now know they will be playing back in the Championship next term, with the defeat seeing them relegated with a game to play.

How Tottenham saw off Burnley

Both sides could have gone ahead in the first 10 minutes. Guglielmo Vicario kept out a chances from Vitinho and Lyle Foster, while Aro Muric stopped Brennan Johnson's placed effort.

And the first-half goals came in a pendulum too. Burnley opened things up with a fine goal, starting when Sander Berge nipped past Porro in midfield. He then found Bruun Larsen who slotted home.

Image: Pedro Porro celebrates after equalising for Spurs against Burnley

Six minutes later, Tottenham were level. Johnson tapped the ball into Porro's path, and it was a fine solo run from the defender into the area before firing home with a thunderous effort.

Despite a good start to the second half from Spurs, Burnley went close again around the hour. Wilson Odobert fired over, before Maxime Esteve looped a header onto the top of the net. At the other end, Muric made a fine save from close range to keep out James Maddison.

Team news headlines Tottenham made two changes. James Maddison returned to the XI, with Oliver Skipp also into the squad. Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal dropped to the bench.

Richarlison missed out on the matchday squad after sustaining a calf injury in training on Friday.

Burnley have made one change as Josh Brownhill dropped to the bench with Charlie Taylor coming into the XI.

Tottenham kept trying - and failing - to score a second. The pick of them came in the 78th minute as Johnson somehow poked a fine Heung-Min Son cross wide from point-blank range. Soon after, Muric kept out Pape Sarr's effort to keep Burnley in the game.

The decisive goal came from an unlikely source in Van de Ven. Substitute Dane Scarlett did well to open up the space for his team-mate, who took a great first touch before slotting home into the far corner.

Player ratings Tottenham: Vicario (6), Porro (7), Romero (7), van de Ven (8), Skipp (7), Bissouma (7), Sarr (7), Kulusevski (7), Maddison (7), Johnson (7), Son (7).



Subs: Scarlett (7), Bentancur (6), Dragusin (6), Lo Celso (n/a), Hojbjerg (n/a).



Burnley: Muric (8), Assignon (6), O'Shea (7), Esteve (7), Taylor (7), Vitinho (7), Cullen (6), Berge (6), Bruun Larsen (7), Foster (6), Odobert (6).



Subs: Benson (6), Tresor (n/a), Fofana (n/a), Amdouni (n/a).



Player of the match: Micky Van de Ven.

What's next?

The Premier League's final day will take place on Sunday May 19 with all games kicking off at 4pm. Tottenham head to Sheffield United, while Burnley host Nottingham Forest.

Before that, Spurs take on Man City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday May 14, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

