Tottenham 3-0 Burnley: Richarlison volley earns new boss Thomas Frank first Premier League victory in charge of Spurs

Richarlison scored an early goal-of-the-season contender as Thomas Frank's Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 victory over Burnley.

The Brazilian inspired Frank's first Premier League victory in charge of Spurs, at the first time of asking, as he acrobatically volleyed in Mohammed Kudus' cross to score his side's second of the game.

Frank can thank the same duo for the first goal of his reign, too, as Kudus provided Richarlison's first of the afternoon when he found Tottenham's No 9 with a cross, which he finished with a volley, though not nearly as impressive as the second.

Player ratings: Tottenham: Vicario (6), Spence (7), Van de Ven (7), Romero (7), Porro (6), Bergvall (8), Gray (7), Sarr (7), Johnson (7), Kudus (8), Richarlison (8).



Subs: Bentancur (6), Solanke (6), Palhinha (6), Odobert (6), Tel (n/a)



Burnley Dubravka (5), Walker (4), Hartman (5), Esteve (3), Foster (6), Anthony (6), Ekdal (5), Sonne (5), Cullen (6), Hannibal (4), Laurent (5)



Subs: Larsen (5), Ugochukwu (6), Tchaouna (6), Flemming (5) Edwards (n/a)



Player of the Match: Richarlison

Brennan Johnson added a third for Spurs just as the euphoria of the second began to settle in N17, softly dinking over Martin Dubravka, to finish a fine, quick, well-made move.

While the Europa League champions claimed the three points with ease in the second half, Scott Parker's side did make his former club work despite their lead in the first.

Burnley ended the first half having had more shots, three to Spurs' two, and more touches in the opposition area, 10 compared to Spurs' six. Hannibal also spurned a huge chance, set up by Jaidon Anthony but his hesitation allowed the Spurs back line to converge and snuff out the danger.

However, with no match for the physicality and pace of Spurs' turnovers, Parker will rue his own side's mistakes and lax approach in possession for their defeat upon their return to the top flight.

More to follow...

