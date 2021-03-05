Tottenham vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Team news

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expects Serge Aurier to be fit after missing Thursday's win at Fulham due to soreness in his calf following a recent injury.

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) is unlikely to be fit but could return in the Europa League next Thursday.

Nine-goal attacker Wilfried Zaha will return for Crystal Palace after a month out with a hamstring injury. James McCarthy has returned to the treatment table with a reoccurrence of his previous groin issue.

The midfielder joins Nathan Ferguson (knee), Nathaniel Clyne (muscle), James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (muscle) and James McArthur (calf) in being absent for the trip across the capital.

Jones Knows prediction

Tottenham are hitting form at just the right time. Three wins in a week have breathed life back into their chances of finishing the season amongst the top six. And this fixture shouldn't hold too many fears for them. Tottenham are unbeaten in the last 11 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson's boys know only one way of playing and that's the stifle game. Spurs will probably need to be patient in order to break through and may rack up the shots on Vicente Guaita's goal. No team have faced more shots than Palace since the start of February (106) working out an average of 17.5 shots conceded per 90 minutes.

When Tottenham put their foot down it can be a shot frenzy especially if Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are starting. I'm happy to play the 6/1 on Tottenham having 22 or more shots at the Palace goal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to have 22 or more shots on goal (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W9 D2), their longest ongoing run against any side currently in the division.

Since a 1-0 win at White Hart Lane in November 1997, Crystal Palace are winless in their last eight away league games against Spurs (D2 L6), failing to score in the last seven and losing each of the last five.

Since Crystal Palace's return to the Premier League in 2013, Tottenham have kept 11 clean sheets in 15 top-flight meetings with the Eagles - more than any side has against another in the division in that time.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last five Premier League London derbies, though four of these have ended level. The Eagles last had a longer run without a victory in league London derbies in the 2017-18 campaign (7).

Following their 2-1 win at Brighton last time out, Crystal Palace are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since June 2020. The Eagles' first victory in that run was against Brighton.

Since winning 5-1 at West Brom in December, Crystal Palace have scored just five goals in their subsequent seven Premier League away games. The Eagles have averaged just 4.8 shots per game in their last four away league games, compared to 12.1 in their first nine this season.

Spurs' Harry Kane has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, with all of these goals coming at Selhurst Park. Only Jamie Vardy and Michael Owen (both 6 vs West Bromwich Albion) have scored more Premier League goals against an opponent with all of them coming in away games.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored more Sunday goals than any other Premier League player this season, netting 12 in 16 games. Only six players have scored more Sunday goals in a single Premier League campaign, with Wayne Rooney holding the record (17 in 2011-12).

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min has been directly involved in six goals in seven Premier League starts against Crystal Palace, scoring five times and assisting once. He only has more Premier League goals against Southampton (8) than he does against Palace (5).

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has won just one of his 18 Premier League matches against Spurs, with his win ratio of 5.6% the worst among all teams he's faced at least five times in the competition. His sole win was in November 2008 with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

