Tottenham 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Pedro Porro brilliance keeps Europa League dream alive

Pedro Porro's goal cancelled out Hugo Ekitike's early opener for Eintracht Frankfurt to ensure Tottenham walked away with a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final ahead of next week's meeting in Germany.

Ange Postecoglou's side pushed to take the advantage after levelling but will now be tasked with going to Deutsche Bank Park, which is a daunting prospect given the crackling atmosphere the away fans created in north London, in an attempt to keep alive their hopes of glory this season.

Spurs came into the fixture knowing their chances of silverware and European qualification next season hinge on the Europa League, but were dealt the ultimate blow when Ekitike fired his side ahead in the sixth minute.

The 22-year-old forward cut in from the left wing and nestled his effort into the bottom right corner to cap off a sweeping counter-attacking move from the visitors - but it was a goal that sparked Spurs into life, and they would eventually find their equaliser through Porro.

Image: Hugo Ekitike (right) opened the scoring

The right-back drifted into the box and capped off a stunning team move by back-heeling Maddison's ball towards goal to level the scoreline just before the half-hour mark.

When is the second leg? April 17, 8pm - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham (Deutsche Bank Park)

Spurs had the impetus following the restart and came close on several occasions. Lucas Bergvall rattled the crossbar from range, Heung-Min Son saw his effort tipped wide by Kaua Santos and Micky van de Ven was also denied by the woodwork late on. But for all their efforts, they were held on the evening.

As positive as the result is, Spurs will feel they could have walked away with more given the performance, and now have it all to do on the road to book a place in the semi-finals against Bodo/Glimt, who hold a 2-0 advantage in the tie, or Lazio.

Postecoglou: Any other night, we get a comfortable victory

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou:

"Little bit frustrated by the result obviously. The performance in general was really good by the boys. Our response was good and we stayed in control.

"We made them work hard in the second half and knew we'd put them under pressure. We hit the crossbar three times and the 'keeper made some good saves. Any other night, we have a comfortable victory.

Player ratings: Maddison makes it happen Tottenham: Vicario (6), Porro (8), Romero (6), Van de Ven (7), Udogie (7), Bergvall (8), Bentancur (7), Maddison (8), Johnson (6), Solanke (7); Son (6).



Subs: Spence (n/a), Tel (n/a), Sarr (n/a), Richarlison (n/a).



Eintracht Frankfurt: Santos (8), Theate (6), Koch (6), Ekitike (8), Kristensen (6), Skhiri (6), Larsson (6), Bahoya (6), Brown (6), Gotze (6); Tuta (6).



Subs: Chaibi (6), Wahi (n/a).



Player of the Match: James Maddison.

"We don't get the win but I can't ask for anymore. There is no reason we can't repeat that next week. We overwhelmed them. Not just the chances we created but the chances we almost created. We are going to have to go there and fight, to get what we deserved tonight."

Spurs fall short of what they deserved

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

After a worrying start to the game and falling behind early on, you feared the worst for Spurs and Postecoglou.

However, with the home crowd behind them, like their manager had called for before the game, they banded together and regained control of the fixture.

From the moment Porro's flick trickled into the back of the net, they were the better side. They deserved more from this one.

Image: Porro drew Tottenham level

Three chances striking the woodwork and other big opportunities for the likes of Brennan Johnson, who skied his effort over the bar, and the likes of both Son and Maddison being denied by Santos.

The tie is very much alive but winning in Frankfurt is no mean feat. Only three teams have done it this season.