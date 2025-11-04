Tottenham 4-0 Copenhagen: Micky van de Ven scores solo stunner in Champions League win as Spurs bounce back from Chelsea loss

Micky van de Ven scored a contender for one of the best Champions League goals as Tottenham thrashed Copenhagen in a much-needed 4-0 home victory.

With Spurs leading 2-0 but down to 10 men after Brennan Johnson's red card, Van de Ven ran from the edge of his area to sprint the entire length of the pitch past several Copenhagen players before hitting a superb, powerful low finish into the bottom corner.

The defender's goal was the perfect apology for his actions on Saturday after he ignored the pleas of his boss, Thomas Frank, to applaud the Spurs fans following the wretched 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

Team news Tottenham made five changes from Saturday’s home loss to Chelsea, with Mohammed Kudus absent after picking up a knock in the defeat.

Captain Cristian Romero and left-back Destiny Udogie made their first starts in a month after both recovering from injuries, while attackers Xavi Simons, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert started.

Joao Palhinha, Djed Spence and Kevin Danso dropped to the bench, with Lucas Bergvall missing due to concussion.

This display, however, was a far cry from the weekend's horror show as Spurs overcame one of their worst-ever statistical performances in the Premier League to hammer Copenhagen to move into the top eight of the Champions League table and remain unbeaten in this season's competition.

The morale-boosting win also saw Xavi Simons, who against Chelsea was substituted after coming off the bench, enjoy his best game for Spurs as he set up Johnson's 19th-minute opener with a fine throughball that allowed the Welshman to round the goalkeeper and finish coolly from a tight angle.

Simons could have had a hat-trick of assists in the first half, but Randal Kolo Muani fluffed his lines twice.

The striker, though, made up for his misses in the 51st minute with some relentless work to close the Copenhagen goalkeeper down and then superbly tee up Wilson Odobert to roll home.

Image: Wilson Odobert doubled the lead for Spurs

Then came Johnson's 61st-minute red card following a VAR review for a late studs-up challenge on Gabriel Pereira.

But the sending off sparked one of Spurs' greatest-ever goals as Van de Ven scored his outrageous solo stunner to wild celebrations at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Just three minutes later, the fans were cheering again as substitute Joao Palhinha added a fourth.

Not even Richarlison's missed stoppage-time penalty could dampen the mood in north London, which was given the lift it needed after Saturday's dismal showing.

