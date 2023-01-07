Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane nets 265th Tottenham goal to send Spurs through to FA Cup fourth round

Harry Kane sent Tottenham into the FA Cup fourth round with his 265th goal for the club enough to see off League One Portsmouth.

Kane moved one behind Spurs' all-time top scorer Jimmy Greaves after bending a wonderful effort into the corner from the edge of the box at the start of the second half.

Tottenham struggled throughout to break down the managerless visitors, who had sacked boss Danny Cowley on Monday following nine winless league games, with a much-changed team from their 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Both Kane and Heung-Min Son kept their places though as Spurs laboured to their 1-0 win, capping a positive week for Antonio Conte ahead of the north London derby with Arsenal next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Player ratings: Tottenham: Forster (7), Royal (7), Tanganga (7), Sanchez (7), Davies (7), Sessegnon (7), Bissouma (7), Sarr (7), Gil (7), Son (7), Kane (8).



Subs: Spence (6), Devine (n/a).



Portsmouth: Griffiths (7), Morrison (7), Raggett (7), Ogilvie (7), Swanson (7), Tunnicliffe (6), Morrell (7), Hume (6), Dale (6), Bishop (6), Hackett (6).



Subs: Koroma (6), Thompson (5), Pigott (n/a), Jacobs (n/a), Curtis (n/a).



Player of the match: Harry Kane

How Spurs advanced into the fourth round

Tottenham failed to have a shot on target in the first half with Portsmouth going closest to taking a stunning lead. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild adjusted his body in the box to swivel and sweep an overhead kick at goal which had to be pushed away by Fraser Forster.

Image: Heung-Min Son gestures in frustration as Tottenham are frustrated by Portsmouth

Kane nearly turned the ball home from a corner, while Son whipped an effort narrowly wide, but Spurs were thoroughly frustrated by the resilient visitors, roared on by almost 9,000 supporters.

Team news: Tottenham made seven changes from their 4-0 hammering of Crystal Palace on Wednesday with only Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Bryan Gil and Oliver Skipp keeping their places.

Portsmouth made four changes to the line-up that lost against Charlton last Sunday. Marlon Pack was suspended and Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett was ineligible. Striker Joe Pigott and winger Ronan Curtis dropped to the bench.

Leading marksman Colby Bishop was recalled to the starting line-up, along with Reeco Hackett, Denver Hume and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

They were still not silenced despite Kane breaking the deadlock five minutes after the break amid a fast Tottenham start which saw Emerson Royal's headed effort come back off a post. Kane exchanged passes with Ryan Sessegnon on the edge of the box before bending a perfect effort into the corner for his third goal of the week.

Image: Kane is mobbed by his team-mates after opening the scoring for Spurs against Portsmouth

Tottenham dominated the second period, seeing Son blast over before Oliver Skipp fired off-target from the centre of the box with a clear view of goal, but it mattered little as Spurs went through.

Harry Kane on moving one behind Jimmy Greaves' record: "I try to not think about it," he told the BBC. "Sometimes you can think too much. Obviously I feel in good form and I feel fit. My mindset is to help the team and hopefully the goals will come."

'We made a world-class player score a world-class goal'

Portsmouth interim manager Simon Bassey to the BBC: "I'm really pleased with them, we limited a top side and made a world-class player score a world-class goal.

"Our shape was good, we had good energy and offered a threat early in the game. We tired, which is understandable, but I'm really pleased with the players.

"Tottenham took the game away from Palace in 23 minutes the other night, they can do that to you. But our players limited them to very little. When Harry Kane has to pull that out of the bag, it says something.

"We probably lacked a bit of quality in our final delivery, we nearly got in behind twice, but we were just on the wrong side of those little moments today."

Tottenham's next game is a huge north London derby at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday January 15, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm.

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal Sunday 15th January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Antonio Conte's side then face another crucial league game on Thursday January 19, when they travel to Manchester City, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm.

Portsmouth's next outing is at Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy quarter-finals on Tuesday - kick-off 7.45pm.

Pompey then face Bolton away again on Saturday, this time in League One - kick-off 3pm.