Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Slavia Prague: Spurs close on Champions League top eight after cruising to victory

Tottenham closed the gap on the Champions League top eight with a 3-0 win against Slavia Prague.

Liverpool's late winner at the San Siro against Inter Milan denied Spurs the chance to move into the top eight, with Arne Slot's side now occupying the final spot in the automatic qualification places for the next phase.

Despite not cracking the top eight, the new-found confidence as a result of their upturn in form was clear from minute one.

Richarlison and Kudus both went close in the early stages - with the former denied from point-blank range in the first minute - before the breakthrough arrived when Cristian Romero's header from a corner cannoned off Zima to give them a deserved lead.

100 up for Spurs in the Champions League... Tottenham's opening goal, a David Zima own goal, was their 100th in the UEFA Champions League in what was their 59th match in the competition.

It was another fast start after the restart which led to the second goal of the evening. Pedro Porro was caught late inside the box by Youssoupha Sanyang, attempting to block the full-back's cross, with Kudus then stepping up with confidence to convert from the spot.

A perfect evening at the office for the home side was then rounded off by Simons winning and scoring his penalty to make it three on the evening.

Approaching the final two games of the league phase, Spurs are within touching distance of the top eight.

They currently sit one point behind Liverpool in eighth with games against Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt on the horizon to round off their league phase.

Although they will be forced to navigate the clash against Dortmund on January 20 without Micky van de Ven due to suspension, following his yellow card for a stray elbow in the first half.

"That was the minor negative," Frank said in his press conference after the game. "It is what it is."

For now, though, attention will quickly turn to Sunday's trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports, as Frank's side look to make it three wins from three.

Player ratings: Kudus class as Spurs cruise Tottenham: Vicario (7), Porro (7), Van de Ven (7), Romero (7), Spence (6), Pahlinha (6), Gray (6), Xavi (9), Kudus (9), Odobert (8), Richarlison (7).



Subs: Tel (6), Sarr (6), Davies (6), Kolo Muani (7).



Player of the Match: Mohammed Kudus.

Frank: Time to build on our form

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank:

"Always nice after a win. That's what the Champions League does.

"I'm happy. We got the job done. Nothing is easy but we have a lot of positives to take.

"Now we build on our form. Two clean sheets. A few bits offensively I want us to work on - we need to be sharper in the box - but I feel more positively about the team.

"We've had three very solid performances - against Newcastle, Brentford and now Slavia Prague.

"We have four days off for the first time in a long time. We will have a few days off now - for our physical and mental health - but then we need to train well on Friday and Saturday and be ready for our next game."

Xavi looks ahead to 'tough' Forest trip

Image: Xavi Simons scored Tottenham's third goal

Tottenham midfielder Xavi Simons speaking to TNT Sports:

"Really happy to win another game at home. This is the way we have to continue.

"It's always a pleasure for me to play Champions League. I'm enjoying my dreams and I'm really happy here.

"Slavia played man-to-man - you had to look for your space and create your own chances.

"I wanted to take the first penalty, but Mo came, so I'm glad I got the second one!

"The weekend will be tough with Forest, but hopefully we can continue."

Story of the match in stats...

