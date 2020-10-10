Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Manchester United Women. FA Women's Super League.

The Hive Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

    Manchester United Women 1

    • M Turner (67th minute)

    Tottenham Women 0-1 Man Utd Women: Millie Turner header sends visitors top of Super League

    Manchester United Women remain unbeaten this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Tottenham, secured thanks to Millie Turner's header midway through the second half at the Hive Stadium

    By Richard Morgan

    Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

    Saturday 10 October 2020 16:20, UK

    Millie Turner headed Man Utd in front
    Image: Millie Turner headed Man Utd in front

    Manchester United Women beat Tottenham Women 1-0 thanks to Millie Turner's second-half header, a result that saw Casey Stoney's side go top of the Women's Super League.

    In a tightly fought contest, it was Turner's looping header - the defender's first goal since April - after 67 minutes that ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

    As a result, United have gone a point clear of both Arsenal and Everton at the top of the standings ahead of their games on Sunday, while Spurs stay eighth after a third loss of the season.

    How United went top of the table

    United head coach Stoney made four changes to the team that lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek, with American World Cup-winning duo Christen Press and Tobin Heath both starting.

    The hosts, though, were still unable to call upon fellow US international Alex Morgan, who watched on from the stands while working her way back to full fitness, and they could have done with some of her quality in the first half.

    Both teams squandered good openings as Rosella Ayane and Heath were given clear sights of goal, only to fluff their lines, before Rebecca Spencer was called upon to make a brilliant one-handed reaction save right at the end of the half to keep the score goalless.

    Tobin Heath of Manchester United Women and Ashleigh Neville of Tottenham Hotspur Women
    Image: United's Tobin Heath battles for possession with Tottenham's Ashleigh Neville

    However, it was United who stepped up the pace after half-time, eventually taking a deserved lead when Turner managed to loop a header into the net after being picked out from Heath's right-wing corner.

    And that was enough to maintain United's unbeaten start to the new campaign, while also extending their club-record unbeaten run to eight games in total.

    Spurs's first for a first win of the season goes on though.

    What's next?

    Tottenham visit Arsenal in the north London derby (2.30pm), while United travel to West Ham (12.30pm), with both games taking place on Dunday October 18.

