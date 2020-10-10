Tottenham Women 0-1 Man Utd Women: Millie Turner header sends visitors top of Super League

Manchester United Women beat Tottenham Women 1-0 thanks to Millie Turner's second-half header, a result that saw Casey Stoney's side go top of the Women's Super League.

In a tightly fought contest, it was Turner's looping header - the defender's first goal since April - after 67 minutes that ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

As a result, United have gone a point clear of both Arsenal and Everton at the top of the standings ahead of their games on Sunday, while Spurs stay eighth after a third loss of the season.

How United went top of the table

United head coach Stoney made four changes to the team that lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek, with American World Cup-winning duo Christen Press and Tobin Heath both starting.

The hosts, though, were still unable to call upon fellow US international Alex Morgan, who watched on from the stands while working her way back to full fitness, and they could have done with some of her quality in the first half.

Both teams squandered good openings as Rosella Ayane and Heath were given clear sights of goal, only to fluff their lines, before Rebecca Spencer was called upon to make a brilliant one-handed reaction save right at the end of the half to keep the score goalless.

Image: United's Tobin Heath battles for possession with Tottenham's Ashleigh Neville

However, it was United who stepped up the pace after half-time, eventually taking a deserved lead when Turner managed to loop a header into the net after being picked out from Heath's right-wing corner.

And that was enough to maintain United's unbeaten start to the new campaign, while also extending their club-record unbeaten run to eight games in total.

Spurs's first for a first win of the season goes on though.

What's next?

Tottenham visit Arsenal in the north London derby (2.30pm), while United travel to West Ham (12.30pm), with both games taking place on Dunday October 18.