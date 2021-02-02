Tottenham vs Chelsea preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Tottenham will be without four key players for the visit of Chelsea.

Harry Kane (ankle), Dele Alli (tendon), Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) are all sidelined.

0:45 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane is set to return from his ankle injuries next week and could be available for either the FA Cup game at Everton or Manchester City away in the Premier League

Tanguy Ndombele has recovered from a knock while Serge Aurier is back involved after being left out against Brighton.

Chelsea duo Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz will face late fitness checks.

Defender Zouma and forward Havertz failed to finish Chelsea training on Wednesday, with what Thomas Tuchel termed only "little issues".

German boss Tuchel will run the rule over both stars ahead of the trip to north London.

How to follow

2:22 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reveals he met with Dele Alli on Tuesday as the pair found 'very common ground' on the midfielder's involvement in the Portuguese's plans

Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jamie Redknapp got it spot-on in his post-match analysis of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham after their limp showing at Brighton.

He said: "There are too many things I don't like right now when I look at this Tottenham side, with Jose's mannerisms, the way he puts little messages out to people. Not good signs to be honest, because they were flying earlier in the season."

0:55 Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel jokes he will drink a gin and tonic if his side beat Tottenham on Thursday as he is not a 'beer or wine guy'

Throw no Harry Kane into the mix and Mourinho looks to have a confidence-drained side that look no better than a mid-table outfit. Kane alleviates the creative load on Spurs' central midfielders but without him in the team, Pierre Emile-Hojberg is forced into doing a job that doesn't fit his industrious style. It's easy to see Chelsea absolutely dominating the midfield battle in this one.

Thomas Tuchel has added a bit of belief and energy into the Chelsea attacking ranks. This looks a perfect time to play Spurs to me.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

0:42 Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says he has given Reece James his 'full support' after the defender was racially abused on social media

There's no such thing as January blues at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side win nine out of nine, helped by the wall that is Ruben Dias. Has his impact been bigger than Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool?

In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss just that, as well as another goalless draw for Manchester United against a so-called big six side (20:05). Is their title tilt over before it began? And what is success for Arsenal this season?

In part three we focus on Newcastle after their shock 2-0 win at Everton (33:39), masterminded by Graeme, sorry, Steve, erm... well, we figure out exactly who deserves the credit.

And in part four we look back on a good week for Liverpool and a bad week for Jose Mourinho's Spurs (43:51), plus the performers, performances and goals of the week.

Subscribe to the podcast on your chosen provider

Opta stats

1:45 Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says he will give 'every chance' to the club's academy players to break into the first-team.

Tottenham have lost two of their last three home league games against Chelsea (W1), more than they had in their previous 11 (W5 D5 L1). They haven't lost consecutive home league games against the Blues since a run of three between April 2004-August 2005.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with Spurs (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in three of these games.

Despite being the only side still unbeaten in Premier League London derbies this season, Spurs have won just one of their five such matches so far this term (D4).

Chelsea have lost four of their last five away league games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 16 on the road (W7 D5).

Last time out, Thomas Tuchel became the first Chelsea manager to keep a clean sheet in each of his first two Premier League games in charge since Rafael Benitez in November 2012. The last Chelsea manager to do so in his first three in the competition was José Mourinho in August 2004.

Tottenham Hotspur lost their last home Premier League game versus Liverpool (1-3) - they haven't lost consecutive home games since January 2019, while manager José Mourinho has never lost consecutive home games in the competition.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Tottenham