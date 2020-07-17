Tottenham vs Leicester preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City Sunday 19th July 3:30pm

Team news

Tottenham will still be without Dele Alli, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. Spurs will again let Serge Aurier decide whether he plays after he returned to France following the death of his brother while Eric Dier serves the final game of his four-match ban.

James Maddison (hip), Ben Chilwell (foot) and Christian Fuchs (groin) will play no further part for Leicester this term, joining Caglar Soyuncu (suspension) and Ricardo Pereira (ACL) on the sidelines.

Winger Marc Albrighton could feature in the final game next week after a knock, so Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers selects the same squad on duty for Thursday's 2-0 win over Sheffield United with Jonny Evans (ankle) fit.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Brendan Rodgers has managed to manipulate his players a bit. I think he may have questioned them. Have they missed James Maddison? Kelechi Iheanacho has come in and done well, Jamie Vardy is firing again and Demarai Gray scored against Sheffield United. Can they prove to Brendan that they can compete at this level? What will they be panicking about?

The way the season has panned out, I believe Leicester deserve to be in the top four. Their football has been great and their defending has been poor for only a small period, but it would be a bit of a crime if they were to miss out. This level of football can be a punishing league and Tottenham will say the same.

Leicester look a better side than Tottenham. I watched them at Newcastle and Arsenal. Newcastle should have got something, but Tottenham are getting over the line and showing some character. They do have issues, and Leicester are the type of team to expose those.

Leicester's motivation to be in the top four will be too much, and if they win this one, I think they are there. I think Leicester must win this - it is that crucial.

A win for Leicester would put them above Chelsea, who still have to play Liverpool and Wolves, and then a cup final against Manchester United follows for them. Man Utd will have to force the game, as Leicester have the far superior goal-difference.

They will have to open up and Chelsea will need to beat Wolves, so I can see this happening. Tottenham will be a test for them. There will be lots of mistakes and action, but Leicester will run out winners.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

