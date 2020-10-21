Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Tottenham vs LASK preview, team news, kick-off

      Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga to miss Europa League group stage opener; Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full-time

      Wednesday 21 October 2020 14:39, UK

      Image: Gareth Bale trained with the squad ahead of the Europa League tie

      Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs LASK in their opening Europa League group stage game on Thursday; Kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho confirmed Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga would miss the Europa League game against LASK Linz.

      Dier (hamstring) and Tanganga (thigh) were absent from training on Wednesday, but Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso were back after missing the weekend match with West Ham. Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Davinson Sanchez will start.

      Jose Mourinho
      Image: Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga will miss the match

      Meanwhile, Mourinho has left Danny Rose out of his 25-man Premier League and Europa League squads. The left-back is out of favour at Spurs but was not able to find a move away during the transfer window.

      How to follow

      Follow Tottenham vs LASK with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full-time.

      Opta stats

      • This will be Spurs' very first match against LASK; they have faced Austrian opposition on four previous occasions, beating SV Stockerau twice and FK Austria Wien once (D1).
      • Spurs were eliminated by KAA Gent at the Last 32 stage in their most recent Europa League participation (2016-17). They have successfully navigated the group stages with each of their last four attempts since failing in 2011-12.
      • LASK's only previous meeting with English opposition was a 7-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Man Utd in the Last 16 of this competition last season.
      • LASK finished top of a group containing Sporting CP, PSV Eindhoven and Rosenborg last season, earning 13 points.
      • Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 28 goals in 50 appearances in major European competition, though he has failed to score in his last four matches in the Europa League.
