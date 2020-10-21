Tottenham vs LASK preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs LASK in their opening Europa League group stage game on Thursday; Kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho confirmed Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga would miss the Europa League game against LASK Linz.

Dier (hamstring) and Tanganga (thigh) were absent from training on Wednesday, but Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso were back after missing the weekend match with West Ham. Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Davinson Sanchez will start.

Image: Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga will miss the match

Meanwhile, Mourinho has left Danny Rose out of his 25-man Premier League and Europa League squads. The left-back is out of favour at Spurs but was not able to find a move away during the transfer window.

How to follow

Follow Tottenham vs LASK with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full-time.

Opta stats

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's draw with West Ham in the Premier League