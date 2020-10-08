Tottenham leave out Danny Rose and Gedson Fernandes from Europa League squad

Danny Rose and Gedson Fernandes have been omitted from Tottenham's Europa League squad for the group stages this season.

Rose, 30, failed to secure a move away from the club before the closure of the transfer window on Monday.

He may have to look for a club in the Championship before the domestic deadline of October 16 or face not being able to play until the new year.

The England left-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle after clashing with Jose Mourinho over of a lack of game time.

Fernandes, who joined from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal in January, has also been left out.

He has made just one appearance so far this season, in the penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Image: On-loan Gedson Fernandes has also been left out of the squad

Paulo Gazzaniga, who has lost his place as deputy to Hugo Lloris to Joe Hart, has also not been included.

The players will not be able to participate in the group stages this season but could still feature in the knockout stages with the list is allowed to be updated after the January transfer window.

New signings Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty and Hart have been named.

Mauricio Pochettino's son, Maurizio Pochettino, is eligible on the homegrown B list.

Tottenham squad list:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Jack Clarke

Forwards: Harry Kane, Carlos Vinicius

What is a B List?

A player may be registered on the B List if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1998 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years).

Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on the B list during the season, but the list must be submitted by no later than midnight the day before a match.