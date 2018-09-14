Tottenham v Liverpool preview: Premier League giants collide at Wembley on Sky Sports

Heavyweights Tottenham and Liverpool collide in a mouthwatering clash at Saturday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Since the start of last season, Manchester City are the only team to have scored more goals, attempted more shots and averaged more possession in the Premier League than Spurs or Liverpool.

Spurs lost their 100 per cent record against Watford before the international break, losing some of the momentum gained by their fantastic 3-0 victory over Manchester United the week before.

Since Mauricio Pochettino was appointed Tottenham manager, only United have taken more points and won more games at home against fellow top-six sides.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

Meanwhile, this is the first time Liverpool have won their opening four games of a Premier League season, making this the Reds' best start to a league season since 1990. Much of Liverpool's fine start to the season has been built around their solid defence, which has shipped just one goal in the opening four games

Since losing 4-1 at Spurs last October, Liverpool have the Premier League's best defensive record (conceded 23 goals in 33 games) and have kept the most clean sheets in that period.

Despite their perfect start to the campaign, boss Jurgen Klopp isn't getting carried away.

2:52 Jurgen Klopp says there is no talk of the Premier League title at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp says there is no talk of the Premier League title at Liverpool

He said: "I'm not interested in it. It's gone. The next game is Tottenham, it's a completely different challenge. We have to see. It's always a challenge. It's always interesting, you never know exactly what will happen but I'm pretty sure we will have a good time in the next few weeks but we have to fight. It's still early in the season. Four games only."

Thommo's Spurs-Liverpool combined XI

Super 6 stat pack

Team news

Tottenham will be without Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli.

Goalkeeper Lloris, who was sentenced this week for drink-driving, has been ruled out for several weeks with a thigh injury while England midfielder Alli has a hamstring problem sustained during the international break.

Forward Heung-min Son is back from a lengthy stint of international duty, but Moussa Sissoko is still missing with a hamstring problem.

Liverpoo midfielder Adam Lallana is likely to miss out with the groin strain that saw him leave the England squad during the international break. Meanwhile, Simon Mignolet is fit after a hand injury

2:02 Mauricio Pochettino says there are no worries about Harry Kane's fitness Mauricio Pochettino says there are no worries about Harry Kane's fitness

Opta stats

Tottenham have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (D4 L6), though it was a 4-1 victory in this exact fixture last season.

Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their last 12 Premier League meetings with Spurs - a 0-0 draw in Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge of the Reds in October 2015.

There have been 149 goals scored in Premier League meetings between Tottenham and Liverpool - Arsenal vs Everton is the only fixture to have seen more in the competition (151).

Liverpool have won nine of their 15 Premier League games in London under Jurgen Klopp (W9 D3 L3), though they're yet to beat Spurs on the road under the German (D2 L1).

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, only Arsenal (37) have won fewer points in Premier League matches between the 'big six' sides than Spurs (54).

Tottenham, who lost against Watford on matchday four, haven't suffered consecutive Premier League losses since the final two games of the 2015-16 season.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored all three of Liverpool's goals against Tottenham in the Premier League last season.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has been directly involved in seven goals in seven Premier League appearances against Liverpool (five goals, two assists), including four in the last two.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino has had a hand in 60 Premier League goals (37 goals, 23 assists), 15 more than any other Liverpool player.

Roberto Firmino is a key player for Liverpool

Merson's prediction

I fancy Liverpool based on the counter-attack game. This game is bigger for Tottenham than it is for Liverpool - this is a game Spurs can't afford to lose, they've got to have a go especially after what happened at Watford. Liverpool will pick them off.

If you want to win Premier League titles then you have to win these games, so Liverpool will be judged on this too. I think they'll win this one but toppling Manchester City for the title will be so difficult.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)