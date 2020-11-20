Tottenham vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Man City in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Tottenham will be able to call on Steven Bergwijn for their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The Netherlands forward scored on his Spurs debut in the corresponding fixture last year but missed the international break due to an unspecified injury - although he is in contention this weekend.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) is close to a return while Matt Doherty is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Image: Steven Bergwijn

Manchester City will check on the fitness of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and forward Raheem Sterling.

Aguero has been out for the past month with a hamstring injury and Sterling pulled out of the England squad earlier this week with a calf problem.

Captain Fernandinho, recently sidelined with a muscular injury, is now out after suffering gastroenteritis. There are also doubts over defenders Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's draw with Liverpool

0:53 Pep Guardiola says he has 'unfinished business' at Manchester City after committing his future to the club by agreeing a new two-year deal (Pictures: CityTV)

The time may have come where the Pep Guardiola revolution is starting to fall away from its peak - the news of his new contract did surprise me.

The signs have been there in the declining performance metrics and can be seen purely with the eyes. The intensity is down and City aren't strangling teams like they used to. Many onlookers are putting it down to the lack of pre-season factor, but it may run deeper than just that.

So, what is to blame? The answer may be found in their attacking metrics, which have nosedived this season. A return of just 10 goals from their seven matches, they had scored 27 this time last season, tells most of the story but are they just missing chances? The answer is a big fat no. The underlying numbers paint a dim picture of City's chance creation rate compared to the vintage years.

With City taking up too much of the market, Tottenham are just too juicy to ignore at 3/1.

A return of 17 points from their eight games is perfectly aligned with their performance metrics. If keeping to this level, Spurs will be top-four challengers this season, maybe even title contenders in a below-average year. Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are a world-class prolific partnership. I have no problems with their skills carrying my support this weekend.

It's also worth noting, Spurs have won their last three Premier League games by a one-goal margin - it's something Jose Mourinho teams are famed for. He once went seven Premier League games on the spin winning by one goal when Chelsea roared to the title in 2015. Tottenham to win by one-goal at 6/1 makes plenty of appeal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over West Brom

Tottenham won this exact fixture 2-0 last season, ending a run of six Premier League games without a win against Manchester City (D2 L4).

Only against Chelsea (26) have Manchester City lost more Premier League games than they have vs Tottenham (24).

Tottenham have won both of their meetings with Man City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions, last winning three home games in a row against the Citizens between 2005-2009 (a run of 6).

Tottenham have only lost two of their 20 Premier League games against Man City when above them in the table (W15 D3), though this is the first such meeting since January 2017 (2-2).

Following their opening weekend defeat against Everton, Tottenham are now on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (7 - W5 D2). Spurs are looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since February 2019 under Mauricio Pochettino.

