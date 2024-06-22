Euro 2024 - Turkey 0-3 Portugal: Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes score as Group F top spot secured

Portugal produced a dominant display to guarantee top spot in Group F with a 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund.

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu squandered a great chance early on but things soon went awry for Turkey, Bernardo Silva slamming the ball into the net after good work by Rafael Leao midway through the first half. The second goal saw Turkey unravel.

Cristiano Ronaldo had already thrown his arms into the air in frustration after Joao Cancelo misread his run but under no pressure, Samet Akaydin attempted a pass back to Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir only to find the back of his own net.

It was painful for Vincenzo Montella's Turkey, who were supported vociferously by the crowd in Dortmund, and it got worse. Ronaldo ran clear early in the second half, unselfishly setting up Bruno Fernandes to stroke the ball home from close range.

The result takes Roberto Martinez's Portugal clear at the top of Group F with six points from a possible six, avoiding a possible round of 16 meeting with favourites France. Turkey will play the Czech Republic in their final group game to decide their fate.

Analysis: Ronaldo still has role to play

When Ronaldo was dropped from the Portugal team during the 2022 World Cup and his replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick, that felt like it might be the end for the great forward at international level. He was already bound for Saudi Arabia.

But Martinez saw a role for him in his new Portugal team and the 39-year-old icon has responded. Ten goals in qualifying suggested that he could still do it. He is still waiting for his first at Euro 2024 but only because he chose to pass to Fernandes instead.

That was his seventh assist in European Championship matches, the most of any player since records began in 1968. Ronaldo is seen as a soloist and there are hints of histrionics here, those flailing arms when the ball somehow does not come his way.

But with quality and movement around him, he is in his element. Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto provide pace out wide, Fernandes and Silva bring craft. Portugal have energy and class in those deep midfield positions too. And what depth as well.

Twenty years on from Ronaldo's first appearance at the Euros, that near miss on home soil against Greece, and eight years on from the triumph in France that came only after he had been forced off through injury, perhaps another special moment awaits.

Player of the match: Pepe stars at 41

Ronaldo may be 39 but he is not the senior figure in Portugal's squad and in this 3-0 win over Turkey he was not the most impressive veteran on the pitch either. Pepe, the vastly-experienced centre-back, produced a defensive masterclass at the age of 41.

Given his advancing years, Turkey might have hoped to be able to target him, but Pepe showed there remains more to his game than mere positioning and nous, he was aggressive and showed good pace on the odd occasion when he was vulnerable.

There was an ovation at the end when he was given a few minutes rest with the game won. This magnificent display suggests his partnership with Ruben Dias can take Portugal far in this tournament. Pepe's story continues and it is a remarkable one.

Speaking on ITV, Gary Neville said: "Pepe, I can't relate to it. I retired at the age of 36 having struggled for a couple of years with my legs. Thinking about the fact that he is five years older and performing at this level is absolutely amazing."

Stats: Story of the match

