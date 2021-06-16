Turkey 0-2 Wales: Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts put Wales on verge of Euro 2020 last 16

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Turkey vs Wales. European Championships Group A.

Baku National Stadium.

Turkey 0

    Wales 2

    • A Ramsey (42nd minute)
    • C Roberts (95th minute)

    Report as Aaron Ramsey misses two fine chances to score before slotting home Gareth Bale's superb pass three minutes before half-time; Bale later fires penalty over crossbar before Connor Roberts' last-minute second; Wales on verge of reaching last 16 after victory

    Ron Walker

    Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

    Wednesday 16 June 2021 18:59, UK

    Aaron Ramsey&#39;s 42nd-minute winner proved enough to give Wales a vital victory
    Image: Aaron Ramsey's 42nd-minute winner set Wales on their way before Connor Roberts' last-minute second

    Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts gave Wales a 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku to put them on the verge of a Euro 2020 last-16 spot.

    Ramsey, who had already missed two excellent chances to score, chested down and slotted home Bale's sumptuous 20-yard diagonal ball to set Wales on the way to their first win of the tournament three minutes before half-time.

    Bale would later win a penalty for a foul by Zeki Celik but would blaze the spot-kick over the bar, leaving Wales a nervous ending to the game until Roberts turned home Bale's run from a short corner in the final seconds of second-half injury time to leave Wales' fans in tears and their country on the brink of reaching the knock-out stages.

    By adding a victory to their point earned against Switzerland on Saturday, Robert Page's side are likely to reach the next round regardless of what happens against Italy in their final group game on Sunday, while even a win against Switzerland will probably not suffice for pointless Turkey.

    More to follow...

    Wales travel to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to face Italy in their final group game on Sunday (kick-off at 5pm). Turkey face Switzerland in a must-win match in the Baku Olympic Stadium at the same time.

