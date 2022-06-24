Ukraine Women 0-4 Scotland Women: Scotland bolster World Cup hopes with big win

Scotland strolled to a precious 4-0 Women's World Cup qualifying victory over Ukraine in Rzeszow.

Scotland now have a four-point advantage over Hungary in the race for second spot.

All the goals came before the interval as Scotland stamped their authority on a contest that they simply could not afford to lose.

Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert put Scotland in control before a Martha Thomas double left the Ukrainians playing for pride.

The game had been delayed and switched to the south east of Poland because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland were handed the perfect start when Claire Emslie was fouled in the Ukraine box and Weir expertly tucked away the ninth-minute penalty.

Cuthbert doubled the lead after racing on to a clever backheel, and the advantage was increased after 23 minutes when Thomas slid home at the far post.

Thomas escaped her marker again two minutes before the interval to meet Cuthbert's corner and score with a looping header.

A 51st-minute goal-line clearance denied Thomas a hat-trick as Scotland saw out the victory with few scares.

Hungary have a game in hand, but Scotland will secure a play-off spot behind group leaders Spain by beating bottom-placed Faroe Islands in September.